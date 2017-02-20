This is rich coming from Turkey, “Iran responsible for instability and insecurity in the Middle East”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as unconstructive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s recent anti-Iran claims, saying Turkey and certain other “delusional” countries are responsible for instability and insecurity in the Middle East.

“Those who have carried out meddlesome, illegal and illegitimate measures, supported terrorist groups and caused bloodshed and escalation of tensions and instability in the region cannot evade liability for such moves by playing a blame game,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Sunday.

They cannot free themselves from their self-imposed quagmire by leveling accusations against others, he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s regional policy has always been and will be based on maintaining the stability and security of all countries and neighbors,” the Iranian spokesperson said.

Qassemi emphasized that many fair governments and nations in the region and across the world have acknowledged such a policy pursued by Iran and welcome it.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, the Turkish foreign minister criticized what he called an Iranian “sectarian policy” aimed at undermining Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, saying, “Turkey is very much against any kind of division, religious or sectarian.”

Turkish minister’s remarks came despite the fact that his country is widely known as a staunch supporter of militants wreaking havoc in Syria, providing them with money and arms as well as free passage through Turkish soil to Syria.