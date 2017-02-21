A former (?) Mossad officer predicts that Trump will be impeached on grounds of treason

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 21, 2017

Thanks to “MS” who drew my attention to this amazing video. This is an except from an RT program entitled “Watching the Hawks” (see full video here). In this excerpt, a (supposedly) “former” Mossad officer, Juval Aviv, predicts that Donald Trump will be impeached for treason in the next few months. See for yourself:

Nevermind the telling way Aviv constantly uses “us” when speaking of the USA and nevermind the nonsense he spews about the Middle-East returning to peace. What is most interesting is that what we see is one of two things happening:

Option 1: Aviv is echoing something that he has heard from well-informed sources

Option 2: Aviv is part of a campaign to gradually prepare the narrative about Trump being impeached for treason.

A combination of option 1 and 2 is also possible, of course. Either way, this is most interesting.

Also notice the way Aviv fully accepts and endorses the notion that the Russians have some means of pressure on Trump. This is not innocent either, especially not when aired on RT (and provides, if needed, yet another proof that RT is very far, alas, from being a government controlled media outlet) and especially not coming from a person which has the external hallmarks of credibility (thanks to the AngloZionist propaganda we all “know” that Mossad officers are all geniuses with unbelievable IQs and superhuman capabilities).

My experience and gut feeling tells me that this is far from innocent. What I see happening is a preparation for a Trump impeachment on grounds of treason, here I fully agree with Aviv.

Whether Trump realizes it or not, he is now fighting for his life, politically and, probably, literally. And he has only days, maybe weeks, to take very strong action. If he continues to take hit after hit after hit and think that good speeches are going to save him, he is absolutely wrong.

Alas, with Flynn Trump *really* blew it. Flynn, for all his idiosyncrasies and failings, was the kind of man who could have stood by Trump and directed a desperately needed crackdown against the Neocons and their part of the ‘deep state’. Now he left with the very non-political McMaster. Pompeo and Mattis are, at best, useless too. And I am really not impressed by Jeff Sessions who does not strike me as the kind of man would could support, nevermind lead, a counter-coup.

As for the notion that Trump is now leaning on Netanyahu for support – I see that as a death sentence for Trump. Netanyahu is an arrogant and incompetent man who has an amazing record of failures and miscalculations. And the US Neocons don’t give a damn about Bibi anyway.

Friends, I am afraid that the Trump Presidency is on life support.

The Saker

