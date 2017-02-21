Israeli Court Issues Administrative Detention Orders against Six Prisoners, Several Arrested Offshore Gaza

The Commission said that the Israeli High Court of Justice accepted the appeal filed by the Commission’s advocate Ashraf Abu Sneine for six Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, WAFA reported.
It also said the detainees will be released sometime during 2017, after the appeal filed by the Commission.
According to statistics by the Commission, the number of Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli prisons is 700. Statistics also show that the total number of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons is 7000 in total.
In a separate development, Israeli navy on Tuesday detained five Palestinian fishermen after opening fire at their fishing boats offshore the Gaza Strip, local sources said.
The fishermen, who were sailing within the authorized nautical zone, belong to the same family.
WAFA correspondent said the Israeli navy attacked several Palestinian fishing boats that were sailing within four nautical miles and opened fire at them, causing damage to the boats.
Five fishermen were detained and one fishing boat was confiscated.
Palestine news
