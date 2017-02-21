Russian FM Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Late Churkin

Posted on February 21, 2017 by martyrashrakat

February 21, 2017

Russian Envoy to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin

Ukraine’s decision to block the adoption by the UN Security Council of a statement dedicated to late Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin is “beyond good and evil”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstroem following their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, February 21.

“I know how the UN works. I believe that [Ukraine’s] permanent representative would not do this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it” Lavrov elaborated.

“This is an example of their attitude to Russians and anyone who refuses to dance to pipe of neo-Nazis,” Lavrov said.

Source: Sputnik

Related

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, neo-nazis, Russia, Ukraine, UN, UNSC, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: