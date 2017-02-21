Russian FM Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Late Churkin

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ukraine’s decision to block the adoption by the UN Security Council of a statement dedicated to late Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin is “beyond good and evil”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstroem following their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, February 21.

“I know how the UN works. I believe that [Ukraine’s] permanent representative would not do this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it” Lavrov elaborated.

“This is an example of their attitude to Russians and anyone who refuses to dance to pipe of neo-Nazis,” Lavrov said.

Source: Sputnik

