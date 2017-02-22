Homs: Syrian, Russian Aircraft Using Cutting-Edge Anti-Tank Missiles in War on Terrorism

TEHRAN (FNA)- Media sources disclosed that the Syrian and Russian fighter jets and choppers have been using very advanced Vikhr-1 anti-tank missiles in battle against terrorists in Homs province.

The Russian language Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily disclosed that photos of Vikhr-1 anti-tank missiles released on the internet have been taken from K-52 choppers’ anti-terrorists operation near al-Quaryatayn town in Southwestern Homs.

The Vikhr-1 missiles have been designed for warplanes and military helicopters to be used against tanks and armored vehicles.

The missiles can also be used against aerial targets that can’t fly very fast.

The Russian army started to equip its aircraft, specially Sukhoi-25 M fighter jets and K-52 choppers with the Vikhr-1 missiles in 2015.

The Vikhr-1 anti-tank missiles can hit a target at 10km distance in less than 28 seconds.

The missiles can also be fired by aircraft from a 4,000-meter distance above the target.

Reports said on Friday that the Russian military advisors in Syria kicked off the long process of rebuilding the Syrian Army troops after almost 6 years of war on terrorists across the country.

Russian military advisors started training hundreds of Syrian Army recruits in the Qalamoun mountains, as part of the first stage of the rebuilding process.

Engineering and infantry units of the Syrian Army were the first group in Damascus province that took part in the rebuilding process, while other training sessions were done in different regions of Syria.

