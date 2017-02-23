’Israeli’ Army’s Chief: Fighting over Golan Heights to Renew in Few Months

Local Editor

“Israel’s” military chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot predicted that the fighting over control of the Occupied Syrian Golan Heights to renew in the next few months.



Speaking before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Military Committee, Eisenkot admitted that Hezbollah resistance men are gaining operational experience while fighting in Syria.

He further noted that Eisenkot claimed that Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s threats to fire rockets at the Haifa ammonia facility and the Dimona nuclear reactor were meant to create deterrence and maintain the status quo with Tel Aviv.

Eisenkot gave the MK his security assessment of the region, noting that at the top of “Israel” Defense Forces’ agenda for 2017 is preparedness for a possible conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“The election of Yahya Sanwar as the new leader of the organization in Gaza,” he said “shows there was no longer a distinct separation between Hamas’ military and political wing.”

At the beginning of the closed session, the “Israeli” military Chief noted the goals he had set for the army during 2016, saying that first and foremost was the military institution continued preparedness, which he was satisfied that it had managed to secure.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

23-02-2017 | 13:49