Supporting Palestinian Intifada Tops Closing Statement of Iran Conference

The closing statement of the sixth International conference “To support the Palestinian Intifada” held in Tehran highlighted on Tuesday the importance of the Palestinian cause, calling on supporting it and avoiding marginalizing it amid the regional crises.
The statement also hailed the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements, stressing their role in confronting the Zionist entity.
It also called on the international organizations to denounce and deter the Israeli aggressions, warning some Arab and Muslim countries against normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.
The statement added that the US administration intention to move the Zionist entity capital into Al-Quds must draw a response from the Arab and Muslim states by closing their embassies in the United States.
Finally, the statement highly appreciated the Iranian people sacrifices for the sake of the Palestinian cause.
The Iranian capital, Tehran, hosted on Tuesday and Wednesday an international forum in support of the Palestinian cause, with hundreds of foreign guests, including senior Palestinian leaders and officials of Muslim nations, in attendance.
Source: Al-Manar Website
