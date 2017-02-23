February 23, 2017

Past September, a retired Major General of the Czech army Hynek Blaško in one of his regular interviews to the newspaper Parlamentní listy commented on a possibility of a conflict between Russia and NATO with a following anecdote.

“I have seen a popular joke on the net about Obama and his generals in Pentagon debating on the best timing to attack Russia. They couldn’t come to any agreement , so they decided to ask their allies.

The French said: ” We do not know, but certainly not during winter. This will end badly. ”

The Germans responded: “We do not know, either, but definitely not in summertime. We have already tried.”

Someone in Obama’s war room decided to ask China, on the basis that China is developing and always has new ideas. The Chinese answered:

“The best time for this is right now. Russia is building the Power of Siberia pipeline, the North stream pipeline, Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport, the megaproject bridge to Crimea, also Russian upgrading the Trans-Siberian railroad with a new railway bridge across Lena river and the Amur-Yakutsk Mainline, Russia is also building new sports facilities for the World Cup and athletics, and has in development over 150 production projects in the Arctic … Well, now they really need as many POWs as possible!”

So, even NATO members’ generals have noticed something peculiar about Russia.

It builds, it develops, and even makes something.

What does Russia make?

Made in Russia

According to the myth that is being peddled by the Western media, Russia has an underdeveloped economy based on exchange of raw mineral resources for glass beads… I mean the Western produced hi-tech products. Any barber would tell you that even Asians can make iPhones, but Russians can’t.

Let’s look into it.

In 2016, manufacturing of the high-tech products reaches respectable 22.3% of GDP.

The most hi-tech advanced product in today’s world is not an iPhone, but a nuclear submarine. Submarines contain a gigantic quantity of hi-tech products, most of them are secret.

Today, Russia is the only country in the world that manufactures the IV generation of submarines.

[ 2:14] The fourth Yasen-class nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk recently completed hydraulic pressure hull tests. The nuclear-powered Project 885 attack submarine is being built by the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, Russia.

Total 5 submarines are being built, and 5 submarines SSBN Borei-A class nuclear-Powered submarines.

[2:50] The defense industry is looking into increasing the percentage of what they call “civilian products,” and for that it invests huge amount of effort and resources into training the new generation of highly skilled workers.

Quantorium children’s techno-parks, also known as the new model of extra-curriculum children education. Basically they are good old Soviet technological classes for children only more advanced with 3-D modeling and robo-technology. Needless to say that studies in the Quantorium techno-parks are absolutely free. Those parks are opening in many regions of the country.

ROBO development corporation from Saint Petersburg provides leaning materials for Quantoriums and for the middle schools and also provides products for learning programming skills for schools in Finland.

[4:21] For the last four years the population of Russia is growing. The new system of education is being developing now for all those children.

[5] Russia restarts production of beryllium, which was lost in 1989. Instead, Russia has been buying beryllium from China and the US.

Breakthroughs in beryllium production technology could mean that Russia will be self-sufficient in supplies of one of the world’s rarest and most valuable metals. Beryllium is primarily used in the manufacture of structural materials for high-speed aircraft, missiles, spacecraft and communication satellites and is also deployed in nuclear reactors as a reflector or moderator of neutrons.

By 2020 Russia is expected to take 1/3 of the world market of beryllium.

What else is being made in Russia

Cars and trucks

Russian retro ride Bilenkin Classic cars, modern old-timers

Russian automaker Lada kickstarts sales in Germany

Bikes

All road bikes with low pressure tires

Hoverbike the Scorpion-S





Heavy industrial equipment, tractors and trucks

KAMAZ 2014 – GAZ, VAZ, UAZ, VIS

KAMAZ 53949 Typhoon-K 4×4 multirole modular armored vehicle

New Typhoon-K deployed for the Western military district in Nizhny Novgorod

Ural and Gaz-66, and Gaz-69

BMP-3 IFV. Kamaz Typhoon-K, Ural Typhoon-U MRAP. GAZ Tiger Kornet-D, Arbalet-DM

Arctic adventure: Russian military vehicles set out on a freezing journey

Ural Next trucks

GAZ TIGER 2330 GAZ-2330 Tiger of The Spirit of the Siberian Tiger the Extreme 4×4

Small Utility vehicles

MKM-1905 (Murashka)

Aircraft: planes, jets and helicopters

· Who, how and where makes transmissions for helicopters, photo gallery

· Russian Helicopters to build Russia’s largest helicopter gearbox and transmission assembly and testing facility, 2014

· Russian Helicopters produce first Ka-52 Alligator in 2017

· Ka-52 in Arkhangelsk

· Famous workhorse of every war, MI-8 or our “Little Brother”

A helicopter is a soul of a fallen in battle tank

· MIG-35

· Су-30СМ aircraft

A breath-taking video of super-maneuverable multirole Su 35S fighter jet provided by a new engine with thrust vector control

Aviation engines

PS-90A turbofan

Used in

IL-96-300PU airplane of the President of the Russian Federation

Long-range passenger airliner IL-96-300

Mid-range passenger and cargo airplanes TU-204, TU-214 and their modifications

Oil tanker & Freight transport built in Russia

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pioneer-2, tanker of project RST27 built for CMS

February 2017, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Рioneer-2, the second tanker of project RST27 built for Caspian sea and designed for mixed (river-sea) shipping of liquid bulk crude and oil products,

The RST27 vessels were designed by Marine Engineering Bureau to RS class: KM (*) Ice1 R2 AUT1-ICS VCS ECO-S OMBO Oil tanker (ESP). Detailed design was provided by Nizhny Novgorod based engineering firm Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Russia has negotiated a deal to produce its patrol boats Gepard 5.1 for Sri Lanka.

The time-tested by the naval forces of Russia and Vietnam in various military events frigate Gepard 3.9 is gradually gaining credibility in the arms market of the Asian countries. As it became known to Realnoe Vremya, Rosoboronexport and the Zelenodolsk plant named after A. M. Gorky are completing the two-year negotiations with the Navy of Sri Lanka for the supply of patrol boats Gepard 5.1. Although it is about one vessel, this contract will reinforce the interest in the vessel of other South-Eastern countries — Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bahrain.

Two new Gepard-3.9 will be delivered to Vietnam shortly

Railroad transportation

Engels locomotive manufacturer in Saratov. a maker of 2ЭB120 electric locomotive speed up to 120 k/h, photo gallery

Saratov railroad depot, photo gallery

Center controls for public safety and security

Moscow subway center of safety and security, photo gallery

Education

Innopolis university and campus

Cyber security

KasperskyLab officially launch KasperskyOS – world’s most cybersecure platform to date

Startups

Moscow Biomedical startups located in tech-hub kl10ch

Expositions

Expo City Trans, photo gallery

New Construction

Subway station Ramenki in Moscow, photo gallery

Works in precious metals and gems

Russia has been traditionally known for its goldsmiths and silversmiths

These traditions are still alive with some modern twist

Gold, marble and titanium covers shaped like Makarov revolver for cell phones

Russia: The lady with the golden gun – check out Caviar’s special edition Makarov pistol and iPhone

Award weapon production for Russian Defense Ministry in Zlatoust

made with traditional Russian enamel and goldwork encrusted samples of famous Russia’s firearms for presentations and gifts made by the famous masters of Zkatoust

Photo gallery

Needless to say that this kind of state and the Ministry of Defense orders are the life stream for the jewelers and goldsmiths to keep their craft alive and to teach the new generations of jewelers.

Foreign brands and technologies manufactured in Russia

Mazda CX-5 and Mazda6 manufactured in Vladivostok from the tass corresponded for the Far East

Agriculture

Wines and fine spirits, craft beer

Manufacturer of ‘Abrau-Durso ‘Russian Champagne’ Brut

The winery and center of wine tourism Abrau-Durso

Agro complex Volga from tomatoes and sturgeons, to lions and horses

Russia is the only country in the world where bioresources are increasing every year: forests, fish and wildlife

Tigers and others in Seaside Safari Park near Vladivostok, Primorsky Krai

Vladivostok is a winter home for white-tailed eagles, photo gallery

Tourism in Russia

Museums

Home museum of artist Petrov-Vodkin

Ice hotel, Kamchatka

Russia is a leader in space tourism

Not made in Russia

So much for “American Made” GE to double its procurements from China to $10 billion

