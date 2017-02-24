Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in downtown Moscow as part of the celebrations of Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday, February 23rd.

Congratulations to all who served in the Soviet Army and in the Russian Army.

We are the Army of our Country! We are the Army of our people!

The sacred words Moscow is behind us, we remember since the time of Borodino.