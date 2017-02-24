Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (16 – 22 February 2017)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(16 – 22 February 2016)

Three Palestinian civilians were wounded, including a child, in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

5 fishermen were arrested, one of whom was wounded, and their boat was confiscated in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 65 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

72 civilians, including 10 children and 4 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

18 of them, including 7 children and 3 women, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A residential house was demolished in a Bedouin Community in al-Khan al-Ahmar area and another house in Beit Hanina.

Shweiki and Qara’in families self-demolished their houses in Silwan and al-Mukaber Mount villages to avoids demolition costs.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank

A waterline was uprooted in the Northern Jordan Valley.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

7 Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (16 – 22 February 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, wounding a fisherman.

In the West Bank, On 19 February 2017, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child in Bazaria village, northwest of Nablus when they opened fire from an Israeli military jeep at a number of students, who were on their way out of schools, without any reason.

On 20 February 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, and wounded two civilians with bullets in the lower limbs.

In the Gaza Strip, in the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 19 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. The shooting recurred on 19 and 20 February 2017. During the reported attacks, the Israeli naval soldiers arrested 5 fishermen; one of whom was wounded, and confiscated their boat along with the fishing net and equipment.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 65 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 72 Palestinian civilians, including 10 children and 4 women. Eighteen of them, including 7 children and 3 women, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions, On 20 February 2017, Israeli forces demolished a residential house (caravan) in al-Tebnah Bedouin Community in al-Kan al-Ahmar area, east of occupied Jerusalem. The 50-square-meter caravan sheltered Fatmah al-Tebnah (37) from ‘Arab al-Jahalin.

In the context of self-demolitions, on 17 February 2017, the family of Saleh Shweiki self-demolished their house in Beer Ayoub neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, upon a decision issued by the Israeli Municipality. The 80-square-meter house sheltered a family of 13 members, including 8 children.

On 18 February 2017, Mo’atasem Fayez Qara’in was forced to self-demolish his house in al-Mukaber Mount village, southeast of Jerusalem, upon the Israeli Municipality’s decision and to avoid paying the Municipality’s high demolition costs. The house was built 8 years ago on an area of 65 square meters.

In the context of demolition notices, on 19 February 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Khan al-Ahamr Bedouin Community, east of Jerusalem, and handed the residents notices to demolish and evacuate 40 facilities, including houses, livestock barns, a school and mosque, under the pretext of building without a license.

On 22 February 2017, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a residential house in “Tal’et Hezmah” area in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. The 120-square-meter house belongs to the family of Lo’ay Abu Romouz and sheltered his family of 7 members, including 5 children.

Settlement crimes and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On 20 February 2017, Israeli forces uprooted an 8.5-meter drinking waterline between ‘Atouf village and Kherbet al-Hadidiyah in the northern Jordan Valley. It should be mentioned that the abovementioned waterline was donated by UNICEF and ACF and made of plastic pipes.

On the same day, Israeli forces confiscated a fuel pump belonging to Sabri Abu Mariah in Beit Zere’atah area, east of Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. The owner was threatened in case he re-runs the fuel station.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 16 February 2017

At approximately 02:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians and took them to Al-Jalamah Detention Center. The arrested civilians were identified as Huyai Hamzah Husain (21), Wahbi Mousa al-Khouli (26) and Anas Badwan Badwan (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Shuwaikah Suburb, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Murad Moneer Yusuf Mahdawi (26).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ezbet Shufah, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Muhannad Salem Ismail Abdul Razeq (36).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Eastern Barta’ah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Yusuf ‘Esam Kabha (27).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Howarah village, south of Nablus; Dura, Beit Kahel, Bani Na’im and Deir Samet villages in Hebron

Friday, 17 February 2017

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Abdul Rahman Selmi (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:20, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Esam Abdul Razeq Mohammed Rayan (19) and Abdullah Basem Mohammed Rayan (22) and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’i, Traqumiya villages and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Saturday, 18 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Haryah Valley neighbourhood, in the eastern area of Hebron, stationed at the entrance to Palestine Polytechnic University and closed the street leading to it. They raided a scientific library belonging to Majdi Rashid Abdul Ghani al-Karki (39), from al-Qadi Valley neighbourhood in the city. After breaking the main door, the soldiers damaged some stationary and then confiscated 14 hard-desks, 50 flash drivers and the DVR of the surveillance cameras. The soldiers left a list of the confiscated items, embeding the 1945 Defence Emergency Regulations. The Israeli soldiers later withdrew, but neither arrests nor questioning the library’s owner were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Mo’ath Haliqawi (22), Ahmed Hasan Haliqawi (21) and Amin Jaber ‘Osfour (22).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Salam Street in Hebron, and stationed on the street adjacent to the Sharia School for Girls. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jehad Husain Ershiyed (50), father of Dania and Jehad Ershiyed, who were killed by the Israeli soldiers at the end of 2015. The soldiers handed a summons to Ershiyed to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported:’Ourta village, southeast of Nablus; Birzeit and Kuber villages, north of Ramallah.

Sunday, 19 February 2017

At approximately 00:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets amidst firing of tear gas canisters, claiming they were thrown with stones. As a result, 2-month-year-old Zain Salim Omer Abu al-So’uod suffered tear gas inhalation when he was near his house. Zain was transferred to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The soldiers also raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Samir al-Shubaki and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely ‘Oudai Mohammed Yunis Thawabtah, Yusuf Mahmoud Abdul Salam Taqatqa, Eyad Mahmoud Mousa Taqatqa and Rashad Samih Diriyah.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Faraj Mousa Shuqeirat (42), Baraa’ Ibrahim Hamed (21) and Amjad Taiseer Hamed (16).

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased The shooting sporadically continued until approximately 09:00. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor damages were reported.

At approximately 13:00, an Israeli military jeep moved into Bazaria village, northwest of Nablus while Palestinian students were on their way out of their schools. A soldier fired a rubber-coated metal bullet towards a number of students. As a result, Osama Yusuf Abdul Latif ‘Ouda (16) sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm to receive medical treatment. Osama said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 19 February 2017, my colleagues and I went out of the Bazaria High School in the centre of the village, and then arrived near the Bazaria Elementary School, which 400 meters away from our high school. We were then surprised with an Israeli military jeep traveling on the street leading to Tulkarm. As soon as the car approached us, a soldier opened fire at us and left the area. As a result, I was directly wounded with a bullet to the abdomen. The students carried and put me into a car for Ayman Suleiman Salem, who took me to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm. After receiving the medical treatment, it was found out that I was hit with a metal bullet to the abdomen.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus and ‘Ourta village, southeast of the city; al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Beit Oula, al-Hadab and Qalqas villages in Hebron.

Monday, 20 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jaber Mohammed al-Rajoub (30).They later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Sameer Abu Haniyah (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nedal Mahmoud Jaber Balasmah (33) and Loai Jamil Qashmir (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mahmoud Saqer Ahmed ‘Asidah (29) and Mos’ab Tawfiq al-Hendi (27). At approximately 04:00, The Israeli forces withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed Abu Farah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Rezeq ‘Essa (28) and Ramzi Abdul Fattah Masalmah (49). At approximately 04:00, they withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Romanah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahdi Morshed Bushnaq (42).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fathi Mohammed Hammad (19) and then arrested him. They also fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians. As a result, Jehad Mohammed Abu Hmaid (23) and Qusai ‘Ali Hendi (19) were hit with bullets to their legs.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Traqumiya, al-Thaheriyah and al-Samou’i villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Kayed Mohammed Isma’il al-Hendi (37), an officer at the Palestinian Security Service. They also raided and searched a120-square-meter workshop belonging to Tahseen Husain Mohammed Ramadan (65) in ‘Ein Qatiri area on the eastern side of the abovementioned village. They arrested Tahseen’s son, Naseem (38), a Palestinian Intelligence officer at the Palestinian Intelligence Service, while he was sleeping in the workshop. They then welded the doors with oxygen from the inside and outside and hanged posts at the walls in the Arabic and Jewish languages saying it is closed with red wax until a further notice.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Baraqah village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Adham Anwar Ahmed Salah (29).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Reihiyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Oudai Abdul Muhsen ‘Essa al-Tubani (37) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zuhdi Theeb Zuhdi Salem (49) and then arrested him and his sons Mohammed (26), Fadi (24), Ehab (22) and Bahaa’ (16).

At approximately 02:50, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Anas Wajih Hasan Abtali (22).

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 21 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah Shore, west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. They then surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Sabri Mohammed Sa’id Baker (56) and manned by his 3 children, ‘Abdullah (19); Mahmoud (17) and Mohammed ‘Emran (23) in addition to Thabet Mohammed ‘Abdel Razeq Baker (20) and ‘Omer Mohammed Najib ‘Omer Baker (26). All the aforementioned fishermen live in al-Shati’ refugee camp in Gaza City. Due to the shooting, Mohammed ‘Emran Baker was hit with a bullet to the left side of his waist and then transferred to Barzilai Hospital in Ashqelon for medical treatment. The Israeli naval soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards the gunboat. They were then arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport while their boat and fishing net were kept in custody.

Wounded fisherman, Mohammed Baker, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“Due to the heavy shooting at the boat we were on, I was hit with a bullet to the left side of the waist. When the Israeli naval soldiers ordered us to jump into the water, I told them I was wounded, so the soldiers took me to their gunboat’s board. They handcuffed and blindfolded me and then took me to Ashdod Seaport. They brought a doctor to medically examine my wound, and he asked to transfer me to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashqelon to receive medical treatment. At approximately 01:00 on the next day, I was released and taken by a Palestinian ambulance to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for medical treatment. Medical sources there described my wound as moderate.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit; Kafer al-Deek village, west of the city; Howarah village, south of Nablus; Yatta and Bani Na’im village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, south west of Hebron, and stationed in Karisah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nayef Mahmoud al-Rajoub (55), a PLC Member representing the Hamas Movement’s Change and Reform Bloc. The soldiers confiscated Nayef’s car before they withdrew. In the meantime, other Israeli forces raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Yaser Mohammed al-Rajoub, Rezeq Abdullah Musallam al-Rajoub (60), whose car was as well confiscated, and Abdullah Mohammed al-Rajoub. At approximately 03:00, the Israeli forces withdrew and stationed in the center of the city. Moreover, they raided and searched Abu Sharekh Mall. The soldiers broke doors of a number of offices, including Java Cultural Center, lawyer Ahmed al-Haroub’s office and al-Khawarezmi Center for Mental Intelligence, and searched them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taramah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Emad Mohammed Jadallah (33) and then confiscated his car, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 15 military jeeps moved into Beta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 5 civilians, including the mother of Naser Sadeq Mohammed Abu Mazen (49), who carried out a stab attack in Petah Tikva on 09 February 2017, due to which the father Naser Sadeq Mohammed Abu Mazen (49) was arrested after two hours of the attack. The arrested civilians were identified as Joudah Mohammed Abdul Majid Abu Mazen (46), Naseem Dawoud Ibrahim Bani Sahmsah (18), Duraid Abed Ibrahim Bani Shamsah (18), Namer Sameer Abdul Rahman Bani Shamsah (19) and Samer Zaki Sanouber (19).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shehab Eden Ahmed al-Titi (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Emad al-‘Azraq (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Basem al-‘Orabi (24) and Zakaria al-‘Ammar (42).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Rezeq ‘Essa (28) and Ramzi Abdul Fattah Masalmah (49).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ya’qoub Mohammed al-Heeh (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Abdul Muhsen Abu Ras (64) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hadab al-‘Alqah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basel ‘Ali Dawdeen (39) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Beit Ummer and Emrish villages in Hebron and Sa’ir village, southwest of Jenin.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 17 February 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city; at the entrance to al-Jaalzone refugee camp, north of the city; and in Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, War on Gaza |