Yemen’s Saleh Threatens Saudi-led Coalition States with Unprecedented Missile Attacks
Ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh threatened states taking part in the Saudi-led coalition waging aggression on Yemen with unprecedented missile attacks.
During a meeting with his General People’s Congress party members, Saleh addressed Riyadh as saying: “You have seen just a little of or missiles, it’s just inconsiderable. We haven’t yet fired the long-range missiles.”
Meanwhile, the former president firmly denied any Iranian presence in Yemen, addressing Gulf Arab states as saying: “You have borders with Iran, go and settle your problems with Iran. Don’t settle them through killing Yemeni children and women.”
Yemen has been under an aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015. The brutal aggression has killed and injured tens of thousands of Yemenis, the vast majority of them were civilians.
Yemen ports and airports have been also under a blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.
