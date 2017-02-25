Video: Russian communists march to honour Red Army

25/02/2017

Thousands of Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF)supporters marched through the centre of Moscow to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday.

The Defender of the Fatherland Day is a nationwide holiday celebrated annually on February 23, honouring those who served in the Red Army, who defeated Nazi Germany in World War Two. It marks the date of the establishment of the Red Army in 1918.

The rally began at Strastnoi Boulevard, with protesters marching to Revolution Square, where party members and CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov addressed the crowd.

The CPRF, founded in 1993, is the second largest political party in the country after United Russia.

 

