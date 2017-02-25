Video: Syrian Airforce exacts revenge on Al-Nusra for Homs bomb attacks

Posted on February 25, 2017
By

Paul Antonopoulos

25/02/2017

Suicide terrorists blew themselves up with explosive belts in two security centers in Homs city, claiming lives of many people and injuring others.

SANA reporter said that six suicide terrorists infiltrated on Saturday morning into al-Ghouta and al-Mahatta areas synchronously and blew themselves up in two security centers in Homs city, adding that Major-General Hassan Daaboul, Head of Military Security Department, was martyred along with a number of security personnel.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi told SANA that the terrorist suicide bombings claimed the lives of 32 people including a military commander and injured 24 others, who were admitted to hospitals for getting the suitable treatment.

The Governor pointed out that the victories of the Syrian Army made the terrorists frenzied and pushed them to commit this coward terrorist atrocity in a hopeless attempt to undermine the capability of the security services, which managed to establish security and stability in Homs city.

Fatteh al-Sham Front (al-Nusra Front), designated as a terrorist organization on the international terrorism list, claimed, in a statement on websites, responsibility for the terrorist bombings.

Source: SANA

