israeli Soldiers Open Fire On Homes In Southern Gaza

8:00 AM

Israeli soldiers fired, on Saturday evening, dozens of live rounds at homes, close to the border fence, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged and impoverished Gaza Strip.

Media sources in Gaza said many live rounds struck homes, in Khuza’a town, east of Khan Younis, causing damage, in addition to striking streets, in agricultural lands close to the fence.

The sources added that the soldiers also fired several flares in the area, but did not invade the Palestinian lands.