Saudi-Turkish-US Inversion: Field Escalation Expected in Syria in Light of Stalling Geneva Talks

February 27, 2017

The intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss capital of Geneva have not reached any considerable outcome, which raised several questions about the real intentions of Turkey, Saudi and the US behind the stalling diplomatic event.

After the armed groups commanded and directly supported by Turkey controlled Al-Bab city in northern Aleppo, the Turkish officials’ statements intersected with American ones on establishing safe zones in Syria, raising the doubts of Russia which kept discussing the issue with the Syrian government.

Meanwhile, Turkey frustrated the recent intra-Syrian talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana in a Saudi-backed attempt to rebuild its ties with the US administration till the new president Donald Trump clarifies his attitude towards Syria crisis.

Russia, on the other hand, which is observing the latest field developments in Al-Bab city as well as Homs blasts, does not seem enthusiastic to achieve a remarkable progress in Geneva talks as battlefield escalation is expected to be waged in various Syrian provinces by the armed groups supported by Turkey, Saudi, and the United States.

In this context, the latest reports have mentioned that the delegations representing the armed groups in Geneva have rejected to start discussing the counterterrorism plans before the political transition policies, what stresses the critical situation of the talks in Switzerland.

Source: Al-Manar Website