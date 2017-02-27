The Syrian Army advances further near Palmyra, establishes control over strategic hill in Deir Ezzor and 18 villages in eastern countryside of Aleppo, conquest and dismantles depots containing booby-trapped cars in Hama and Idleb, destroys armed gangs positions in many areas and builds barriers to stop flooding caused by mercenary-terrorists in east-Aleppo countryside

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syrian Army deals direct blows to terrorist groups in many areas

26/2/2017 ~ Syrian Army units, backed by the air force, destroyed Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS…) gatherings and positions in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor city.

The army units clashed with ISIS terrorist groups as the artillery shelled their positions and fortifications in the surrounding of al-Maqaber area in Deir Ezzor Province, killing and injuring many terrorists.

The Syrian air force destroyed an ISIS command center, fortified positions and two vehicles in the surrounding of al-Maqaber area and Juneid battalion.

Hama, Idleb

Army units aided by the army air force eliminated more than 19 terrorists affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups linked to it in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Idleb provinces.

SANA reporter in Hama province said Sunday that the army air force targeted Jabhat al-Nusra and Jaish al-Nasser positions and movement axes in the villages of Ma’r Hurmeh and al-Jaberiyeh in the southern countryside of Idleb province.

The source added that the army airstrikes killed more than 7 terrorists and injured 13 others in addition to destroying a pick-up car.

The army air force destroyed a command center of the so-called Jaish al-Nasser, killing 8 of its members in al-Mostariha village on the southeastern countryside of Idleb.

In the northern countryside of Hama, terrorist Abdel-Qader Abdel-Karim, one of the leaders of the so-called al-Ezza gathering with two other terrorists were killed in the army operations against their command centers in al-Lattameneh town.

Another army unit destroyed a command center for the Saudi-linked Ahrar al-Sham Movement in Kafer Zeitta town, in addition to the killing of two terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the village of al-Humairat, in addition to directing accurate blows to Jaish al-Nasser terrorists in Tal Hawash in the northern countryside of the province.

Homs

The army air force carried out intensified sorties targeting ISIS gatherings and movement axes in a number of villages and areas in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA Sunday that the army air force destroyed ISIS terrorists’ machineguns-equipped vehicles and positions east of Jeb al-Jarrah, north of al-Tafha village, Rasem al-Sabaa, Rasem Hamidi Habra Gharbiyeh and Jbab Hamad in the eastern countryside of Homs Province and in al-Bardeh village in its southeastern countryside.

Daraa

An army unit eliminated most members of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in khazan al-Aileh, southwest of al-Yarmouk Suburb in Daraa al-Balad in Daraa southern province.

Syrian Army establishes control over 18 villages in eastern countryside of Aleppo

25/2/2017 ~ The army has established full control over 18 villages in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS in personnel and equipment.

Following fierce battles with ISIS terrorists, the army units recaptured the villages of Shanhasa, al-Shami, Rweidet al-Bab, Rasm al-Harmal, Tabbaret Madi, al-Mazboureh, Rasm al-Khabbaz, Rasm al-Sheeh, al-Manazer, Um Kharzeh, Abu Jabbar, al-Qiteh, Qassr al-Breij, al-Jadideh, Khirbet al-Mansoura, al-Mazroufa, Mistarihet Miri and Khirbet Kabbar and the strategic Fikha hill (512 m high), al-Hawara hill (495 m high) and the strategic Salim mountain in the eastern part of Aleppo province, SANA reporter said on Saturday.

The reporter said the total area liberated by the army is estimated at 500 square kilometers, noting that many ISIS terrorists, including foreigners, were killed or injured in the battles, while 8 car bombs were destroyed.

The engineering units have dismantled a large number of explosive devices and bombs planted by ISIS terrorists in the villages and agricultural land there.

Having advanced this far, the Syrian army is now in control of an area of over 600 square kilometers liberated in less than a week, according to the reporter.

Deir Ezzor

The army air force carried out a series of airstrikes on the ISIS gatherings and fortifications in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor Province said that the army airstrikes targeted ISIS terrorist positions in the surroundings of al-Thardah Mountain, al-Panorama, al-Maqaber and al-Makabat areas and Junaid battalion, inflicting heavy losses upon the

terrorist organization in personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile, local sources said that one of the ISIS terrorists was killed in the so-called al-Hesbah in al-bu kamal city and 4 others in al-Maiadin city.

Daraa

Army units clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists who attacked al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad from the directions of al-Masri roundabout, the western side of the city, west of the old Customs building and Tall al-Zmeitiyeh.

A military source told SANA that the clashes ended up with foiling the assault after many of the attackers were killed.

An artillery base, a vehicle equipped with a machine gun and two armored cars were destroyed as a result of the clashes.

Later, a military source said that army units repelled an infiltration attempts by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the direction of military positions in al-Manshiye neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad, killing scores of terrorists.

Homs

A military source told SANA that army units destroyed two rocket-launching platforms and a car loaded with ammo for Jabhat al-Nusra and eliminated a number of terrorists in the surroundings of Talbiseh and in al-Ameriyeh village in the eastern and northern countryside of Homs province.

Syrian Army establishes control over new areas in Homs countryside, kills more terrorists in Daraa

24/2/2017 ~ Syrian Army units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs established control over new areas in the eastern part of al-Bayarat and in the direction of the strategic mountain of al-Hayal in the western countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra) city.

SANA reporter in Homs said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, destroyed the last gatherings of ISIS in the gas pipelines area to the east of al-Bayarat area.

To the south of al-Bayarat, army units continued their operations in the direction of the strategic mountain of al-Hayal, achieving large advance towards the western versants of the mountain, killing and injuring a number of terrorists while the rest of them fled away eastwards.

The reporter added that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed during the army’s intensive operations to the north of al-Bayarat area in which army restored control over the Aviation Towers area.

The reporter pointed out that members of the army’s engineering units dismantled, during the past few hours, hundreds of mines and explosive devices that were planted earlier by ISIS terrorists before they got killed or fled away due to the army’s strikes.

He added that heavy smoke billowed from the direction of Jazal oil field as a result of burning a number of wells and pipelines in the area by ISIS.

Daraa

Army and Armed Forces units thwarted attacks launched by terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra on al-Manshia neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa city, according to a military source.

The source added that army units inflicted heavy losses upon al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed a number of their vehicles and car bombs.

Quneitra

SANA’s correspondent said that an army unit targeted with artillery fire hideouts of al-Nusra in al-Tuloul al-Homr east of Hadar city in the northern countryside of Quneitra province, which resulted in the death of terrorist Iyad Kamal aka “Moro” who was the leader of “al-Harmon Gathering” terror group along with 3 other terrorists, in addition to destroying the terrorists’ weapons and munitions.

Syrian Army establishes control over strategic hill in Deir Ezzor

23/2/2017 ~ Army units working in Deir Ezzor Province, in cooperation with the supporting forces, established control on a strategic hill during their continuous operations to eradicate ISIS terrorist organization from al-Maqaber area at the southern parts of the City.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that an army unit established control on Wednesday evening on the strategic hill of Shua’ib after fierce battles with terrorists where dozens of them were either killed or injured.

Establishing control over Shua’ib hill is an important step towards breaking the siege imposed by ISIS for forty days on the Airport and the neighborhoods located to the eastern side of Deir Ezzor city where some 1300 families live.

The reporter pointed out that the Air Force of the Army carried out condensed strikes on ISIS dens last night in al-Tharda valley where a tank and a number of dens were destroyed and many of the terrorists were either killed or injured.

Hama

23 terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups affiliated to it were

killed or injured in the army operations against terrorists in the countryside of Hama province.

SANA reporter in Hama said Thursday that an army unit carried out precise military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ hideouts in Tal Hawash, about 60 km northwest of Hama city, killing 10 terrorists and injuring 7 others in addition to destroying a machinegun-equipped vehicle.

The source added that 6 other Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed in an army unit operation against their hideouts in Tayybet al-Imam town, terrorist Mohammad Abdel-Karim al-Khaled, was identified among the killed.

Daraa

An army unit foiled an attack of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists with a booby-trapped car on a military post in al-Menshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad in the southern province of Daraa, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that one of terrorists’ sites was destroyed and a number of them were killed or injured due to army’s strikes on the fortifications of terrorist organizations in Daraa al-Balad.

The source said that an army unit destroyed vehicles loaded with ammunition for Jabhat al-Nusra in the area surrounding Busra al-Sham hotel in the city of Busra to the east of Daraa city.

The source noted that army’s artillery destroyed a site for Jabhat al-Nusra in the area surrounding Gharz Silos in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

Earlier, SANA reporter in Daraa said that an army unit destroyed a booby-trapped car laden with huge amounts of highly explosive materials driven by a suicide bomber belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra to the south of Bilal al-Habashi Mosque before reaching a military post in the vicinity of al-Menshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area.

Homs

An army unit targeted sites and fortifications for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Ter Maala village in the northern countryside of the central Homs province, according to a military source.

The source said two command centers and an ammunition depot were destroyed in the operations, in addition to death of a number of terrorists, including leaders and foreigners.

The source added that army units, supported by the Air Force, hit sites and convoys of ISIS terrorist organization at the “Triangle of Palmyra” site, Dhuhour Hayyal, Abu al-Fawaris plain, al-Barida, the hills of Ayed al-Hassoun and al-Ittisalat and to the east of Jeb al-Jarrah town and al-Qaryatain city in the eastern countryside of Homs.

As a result of the strikes, tens of ISIS terrorists were killed and a number of their vehicles and armored cars were destroyed.

Sweida

An army unit destroyed a command center and a vehicle for ISIS terrorists in Tal Asheihib al-Janoubi in the northeastern countryside of the southern Sweida province.

Syrian Army destroys two depots containing booby-trapped cars in Hama and Idleb, eight ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor

21/2/2017 ~ Syrian Army units, in cooperation with backing forces, carried out military operations against the ISIS movement axes in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in the Province said that the army operation focused on ISIS gatherings and vehicles in al-Howeiqa crossing near the engineers club on the northern bank of Al-Jeser Al-moa’alaq (the suspension bridge).

The reporter added that the army operations destroyed 8 heavy machineguns-equipped vehicles in addition to killing and injuring a number of ISIS terrorists.

He said that Syrian Army Air carried out intensive raids on the gatherings and Supplying routes for ISIS terrorists in the surrounding of al-Tharda mountain, the graveyards and Bricks factories areas, Sriet Jneid and al-Arfi neighborhood, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and equipment.

The reporter added that an army unit killed, in a special operation, a number of ISIS snipers who were fortified in the remaining parts of the graveyards area at the southern outskirts in Deri Ezzor.

Abu Luqman Tunsi and Abu Shaddad al-Jizrawi were among the dead terrorists, the reporter added.

According to local sources in al-Jneineh area in the northern countryside of the city, a number of residents attacked a barricade of ISIS terrorists in the area, killing the full group of the terrorists, among them its leader Abu Aisha al-Tunsi.

Hama, Idleb

Army units, backed by the army air force, targeted the movement axes of Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

On the southern countryside of Idleb Province, SANA reporter said that the army air force destroyed two depots containing weapons and booby-trapped cars in al-Telawi Farm in Khan Skaikhoun, about 70 km south of Idleb city.

The army air force carried out airstrikes on terrorists’ gathering, damaging a pick-up car and injuring 5 terrorists.

The army targeted terrorists’ gatherings and fortifications in a number of villages and towns in the northern countryside of Hama province, inflicting direct losses upon them in al-Arba’in town in addition to killing a commander in Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, nicknamed Ahmad Mustafa Issa in Kafer Zeita and terrorist Khaled al-Latmin from the so-called Kataeb al-Izzah in al-Latameneh town.

The source added that the army operations destroyed a position of the so-called Jund al-Aqsa terrorist group in Mourek village, killing one terrorist and injuring others.

Sweida

Meanwhile, a unit of the army destroyed, in a special operation, a vehicle for ISIS terrorists and killed all terrorists onboard in al-Salmiya town in Sweida eastern countryside.

The Syrian Army advances further near Palmyra, kills more terrorists in Deir Ezzor

20/2/2017 ~ Syrian Army units foiled an attack of ISIS terrorists on Panorama area and killed many of them in the airstrikes that targeted their positions.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that an army unit clashed with a terrorist group of ISIS organization that infiltrated towards Panorama area on the southern entrance of the city, killing or injuring many of its members while the others fled away.

He pointed out that the Air Force destroyed, in a series of strikes, positions of the terrorist organizations in the area of al-Maqaber and the neighborhoods of the Old Airport, al-Hamidia and al-Sina’a.

Homs

Units of army established control over al-Tarfa Asharkiyah village in al-Bayarat region in Homs eastern countryside and inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Earlier, the army units in the eastern countryside of Homs expanded control over more space in al-Bayarat area in the western countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra).

SANA reporter in Homs clarified that army units, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, carried out intensive operations east of Turfeh al-Gharbiyeh village which came under the army’s control yesterday.

During the operations, the armed forces eliminated gatherings of ISIS terrorists in a 3 km area.

Having advanced this far, the army units are only 13 km away from the strategic “Palmyra Triangle”, which is a springboard for liberating the residential city of Palmyra and the ancient site from ISIS terrorists, according to the reporter.

To the south of al-Bayarat area, army units killed many ISIS terrorists and continued hunting down others towards the foot of the strategic al-Hayyal mountain.

Syrian Army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, restored security and stability to al-Kallabiyeh village in al-Bayarat area in the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source announced on Friday.

SANA reporter in Homs province said the army units established control over al-Kallabiyeh farms and continued advancing on al-Bayarat area, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists.

The reporter explained that the army units, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, established control over al-Kallabiyeh farms and advanced 2 kilometers south of al-Bayarat are, some 20 kilometers to the west of Palmyra city.

The reporter added that the army units found weapons belonging to ISIS terrorists in al-Bayarat al-Gharbiyeh, including “Hell” cannons, a number of rifles, a sniper rifle, a 12,7mm machinegun, a PKC machine gun ammunition and RPG rounds.

The reporter noted that Air Force carried out intensive raids on positions and movements of ISIS terrorists in the direction of Palmyra city, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

The army engineering units continued dismantling the IEDs spreading in the areas the army established control of.

The reporter also said that an army unit clashed with a ISIS group in the oil wells area, 30 km northwest of Palmyra city, killing and injuring many of the group’s members and confiscating their weapons and munitions.

Hama/ Idleb

Army units aided by the air force targeted movement axes of terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the countryside of Hama and Idleb.

SANA reporter in Hama said Sunday that an army unit targeted the terrorists’ vehicles in kafer Zeitta town in the northern countryside of the province, destroying a car equipped with machinegun and eliminating a number of terrorists.

The reporter added that terrorist Abdel-Razzaq al-Ashahab, one of Jabhat al-Nusra leaders, killed in the army airstrikes against one of the terrorist organization’s positions in al-Tamanaa village in the southern countryside of Idleb province.

Later, popular defense groups operating in the eastern countryside of Hama killed a number of ISIS terrorists and seized 3 of their cars in an ambush in Wadi al-Azib area in the countryside of Salamiyeh.

SANA reporter in Hama said popular defense groups positioned in Athrya area ambushed an ISIS terrorist group near a dirt road in Wadi al-Azib area, leaving all members of the terrorist group dead or injured.

The reporter added that 3 cars for the terrorists were seized, noting that the terrorist group was moving from Wadi al-Azib towards al-Tinhaj village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in order to support ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra).

Damascus Countryside

An army unit targeted sites for terrorist organizations in al-Dahr al-Aswad hill to the south of Beit Saber in the western part of Damascus Countryside, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter said at least 5 terrorists were killed, in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

The reporter confirmed the destruction of a vehicle belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists with a rocket shell fired by an army unit on one of al-Nusra gatherings near the junction of Maghr al-Mir village in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, in addition to the death and injury of a number of terrorists who were on board the vehicle.

War Crime Alert: a new strategic bridge destroyed in U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Raqqa province

19/2/2017 ~ The US-led coalition that claims to be fighting ISIS terrorist organization once again hit Syrian strategic infrastructure, destroying a bridge in the eastern countryside of the northern Raqqa province.

Identical local and media sources reported Saturday that aircrafts of the coalition targeted again during the past 24 hours al-Meghle Bridge west of Maadan village, located 60 km east of Raqqa city.

The strikes caused the bridge to go out of service, the sources confirmed.

The destruction of al-Meghle Bridge, which links the two banks of the Euphrates River, has thus caused al-Jazira area completely disconnected.

This is not the only bridge that has been destroyed in airstrikes by the US-led coalition, which started in 2014 an operation to allegedly fight ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

On February 3rd, the new Raqqa Bridge and the old Raqqa Bridge in Raqqa city and the two bridges of al-kalta and al-Abbara villages were fully destroyed by coalition warplanes.

Coalition raids also demolished a bridge in the surroundings of al-Yamama village in the western countryside of Raqqa on January 18th, two weeks after other raids destroyed a bridge on Aleppo-Raqqa highway in the surroundings of al-Msheirfeh village in the same countryside of the province.

In last September and October, the coalition warplanes hit and destroyed a number of bridges on the Euphrates River and al-Khabour River.

The coalition airstrikes, which have been taking place illegally without a Security Council mandate, have claimed many civilian lives. The latest massacre committed in the course of the coalition operation took place almost two days ago in which 11 people, including two children and a woman in al-Tabqa city and Tishreen Farm in the countryside of Raqqa.

The Syrian Arab Army downs Daesh drone laden with bombs in Deir Ezzor

18/2/2017 ~ Syrian Arab Army units eliminated a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, among them self-claimed leaders in the countryside of Hama and Idleb provinces.

SANA reporter in Hama said Saturday that army units targeted Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist’s gatherings and positions in the villages of al-Habbit and Rakaya Sajneh in the southern countryside of Idleb province.

The source added that the army units killed one terrorist at least and injured 13 others, in addition to destroying two cars loaded with weapons and ammunition.

Local sources in the southern countryside of the province affirmed to SANA reporter the killing of terrorist Mustafa al-Hussein from Jabhat al-Nusra and the injury of 7 others after destroying their position in al-Jaberiyeh area and the injury of terrorist Abdel-Aziz al-Bakri, one of Jabhat al- Nusra leaders with two other terrorists after an army unit targeted their gathering in the outskirts of al-Tamanaa village.

The reporter pointed out that the army operation in the northern countryside of Hama province eliminated one of Jabhat al-Nusra leader, nicknamed Abu Omar, in the village of Atshan and destroyed a terrorist car equipped with heavy machinegun in al-Sayyad area.

Deir Ezzor

An army unit downed an ISIS radio-controlled aircraft loaded with bombs over Tallet al-Rawad, southwest of Deir Ezzor city, SANA reporter said on Saturday.

On the southern outskirts of the city, the Syrian Air Force targeted gatherings of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Maqaber (graveyard) area, leaving many terrorists dead or wounded.

Meanwhile, local sources in al-Bukamal city said two ISIS terrorists, one of them is Iraqi, were killed by the terrorist organization in Souq al-Hal area in the city. This was the second time in a week and the forth in a month where ISIS liquidates some of its members in Deir Ezzor city.

Aleppo

Army units established full control over more than eight villages in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province after inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment upon ISIS terrorists.

SANA’s reporter said that army units established control over the villages of Magharet Abu Jbar, Misherfet Abu Jbar, Beijan and its strategic hill, Rasm al-Kama, Rasm al-Kabeer, Shweilekh, and the strategic Hmeimah hill in the eastern countryside of Aleppo after fierce battles with ISIS terrorists, which also resulted in inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

The reporter added that army units cleared tens of kilometers from trenches and barricades set up by the terrorists to hinder the advance of the army in the area, and that engineering units dismantled hundreds of IEDs planted by the terrorists in the villages and farmlands which the army established control over.

Homs

A military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, established control over Turfa al-Gharbiya in the direction of al-Bayyarat in the eastern countryside of Homs province after eliminating a number of terrorists from ISIS and destroying their vehicles.

Daesh mercenary-terrorists pump large amounts of water to flood houses in villages/towns of east-Aleppo countryside

17/2/2017 ~ As part of their crimes against the Syrian people, ISIS terrorists pumped large amounts of the water from the Euphrates River through al-Babiri pumping station towards areas in eastern Aleppo in order to flood villages, causing damage to locals, farmlands and utilities.

The Governorate of Aleppo immediately sent a technical team, workers, and heavy vehicles to the eastern countryside of Aleppo to work on diverting the course of the water and alleviating the damage that affected locals.

In a statement to reporters during his supervision of the work conducted by the teams in the eastern countryside, Aleppo Governor Hussein Diab said that all public construction companies and concerned establishments are on alert to do everything necessary to alleviate the damage.

He pointed out that ISIS terrorists turned on a number of pumps in al-Babiri station to pump more water than the capacity of the pulling channels in order to flood the area and cause damage to locals, utilities, and irrigation equipment, all while the terrorists are cutting off water to Aleppo city.

He noted that workshops managed to resolve some blockages in the body of the main waterway in addition to remove some plugs, open some gates and close others depending on the situation and the need in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army units operating in the area.

On Wednesday, ISIS cut off water to Aleppo less than 20 hours after it was restored following an outage that lasted an entire month.

The Turkish regime’s forces committed another massacre in the course of their continued shelling of al-Bab city in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province.

Identical local and media sources said the Artillery and Air Force of the Turkish regime shelled residential neighborhoods in al-Bab city, leaving 24 people dead.

11 children under 6 and 8 women are among the dead, according to the sources.

The attack cause huge damage to the locals’ houses and other properties and the infrastructure in the city.

On January 11, 9 people were killed and 57 others were injured in the course of the Turkish forces’ attack on al-Bab city and the towns of Baza’a and Tadef in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo.

Two other massacres were also committed by the Turkish forces on December 23 in which more than 88 civilians were killed and scores of others injured in al-Bab city.

RELATED VIDEOS

SOURCES: SANA local reporters from the battlefields Submitted by SyrianPatriots War Press Info Network at : https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/02/26/saa-advances/ ~

Related Videos

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, Homs, Palmyra |