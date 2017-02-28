Trump is a caricature version of Obama ترامب نسخة كاريكاتورية لأوباما

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is clear that the new US President Donald Trump has changed his electoral speech which based on the call to pay attention to the US interior, to reduce the degree of the engagement in the role of the global policeman, and the interventions and the wars with the exception of the priority of the war on ISIS which its entry is Russian US cooperation, knowing that these terms and vocabularies were quoted from Trump’s speeches in the elections, into the focus on a foreign policy that based on a speech that rebuilds what his electoral speech has affected his relation with the allies, and based on the recalling back the speech of the abstention from the involvement in the settlements which are imposed by the attempt to cooperate with Russia in preparation for a global alliance against the terrorism.

The era of the Former US President Barack Obama who was accused of failure by his opponents, and who was accused of extremism by Trump, because in his opinion he made ISIS and has implicated America with the war of Syria to change the regime in it, has been characterized with the attempt to combine the two policies of pleasing the allies in the NATO and in the region especially France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Israel on one hand, and the attempt to proceed in settlements during the cooperation with Moscow on the other hand, after Obama spent his first mandate and half of his second mandate in leading the allies in the west and the region to the wars of the Arab Spring specially the war of Syria, and bringing the fleets in preparation for the war, but he was forced to retreat to avoid a full confrontation which America is not ready for it, then he discovered that he did not have ready allies for the settlements which he reached to their titles with Russia, so he fell in the waiting, slowdown, and the dual language, towards the vacancy.

Trump has succeeded in making a speech that was characterized with courage in running the settlements which Obama has hesitated in their running, since they are the only place in which the US President can test his bravery, because the field of escalation and wars is determined with the inability, this was before the Russians have positioned in the region and before the victories of Aleppo, so how after them. After the arrival of Trump to presidency he faced the complexities which prevent him from going on in the US political, diplomatic, legislative, and military policy towards qualitative step of change that is represented by the alliance with Russia. Trump has involved in wide confrontations in the US interior through improvised steps, speeches, and random positions that based on the racism and arrogance, that integrated with the abstention of the US institution, so he submitted quickly and was the resignation of his National Security Advisor Michel Flynn on the basis of a phone call with the Russian ambassador in Washington as an expression of that submission.

Trump who regressed from the choice of settlements through arrogant insolent speech inherits a president who has experienced all the opportunities to test the power, the pressures, and the sanctions, he has imposed exhausted sanctions on Russia, paved the way for the war of Ukraine, has brought the fleets to the Mediterranean Sea, moreover he has brought Al-Qaeda and sent ISIS, and has tried till the last moment through the sanctions and the negotiation to subdue Iran. He has left only two choices for the one who will come after him, the first choice is the further investment on ISIS and Al Nusra publicly and making the war on Syria prior to the war on terrorism, and the escalation against Russia on that basis. This choice has been represented by Hillary Clinton, while the second choice is the involvement with Russia and the cooperation and having an understanding with it on making the settlements in preparation for the participation in the war on Al Nusra and ISIS, this includes openness to the Syrian country. These are the titles foreshadowed by Trump.

Trump retreated in front of the abstention of the US intelligence, its military personnel, diplomats, and those who work in media, they are the elites which fought Trump to prevent his arrival, and this means that his fall is the inevitable exit from the international chaos not the fall of the choice of settlements. The choice of escalation for which Clinton has aspired and which was represented by her means Trump’s loss of his supporters without gaining his opponents, it is a choice that is determined with failure and with the high cost in the light of the direct Russian engagement in Syria and the strict Iranian position towards her.

Trump turns into a caricature version of Obama through the inability to take decision and the falling into stalemate with the difference that Trump has filled the vacancy with screaming, so his stage is characterized with some of the black comedy.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ترامب نسخة كاريكاتورية لأوباما

فبراير 23, 2017

– من الواضح أنّ الرئيس الأميركي الجديد دونالد ترامب قد انقلب على خطابه الانتخابي الذي قام على الدعوة للاهتمام بأميركا من الداخل وتخفيض درجة الانخراط بدور الشرطي العالمي، والتدخلات والحروب، باستثناء أولوية الحرب على داعش، ومدخلها تعاون روسي أميركي. وهذه مصطلحات ومفردات مقتبسة من خطابات ترامب في الانتخابات، إلى التركيز على سياسة خارجية تُبنَى على خطاب ترميم ما خرّبه الخطاب الانتخابي مع الحلفاء وتستعيد خطاب الممانعة في الانخراط بالتسويات التي يُمليها التوجّه للتعاون مع روسيا تمهيداً لحلف عالمي ضد الإرهاب.

– اتسمت مرحلة الرئيس الأميركي السابق باراك أوباما المتّهم بالتخاذل من خصومه، والمتّهم بالتطرّف من ترامب. فهو برأيه مَن صنع داعش ومَن ورّط أميركا بحرب سورية لتغيير نظام الحكم فيها، بمحاولة جمع سياسيتي إرضاء الحلفاء في الأطلسي وفي المنطقة، خصوصاً فرنسا وبريطانيا والسعودية وتركيا و»إسرائيل» من جهة، ومحاولة السير بالتسويات في طريق التعاون مع موسكو من جهة أخرى، بعدما أمضى أوباما ولايته الأولى ونصف ولايته الثانية في قيادة الحلفاء في الغرب والمنطقة لحروب الربيع العربي، خصوصاً حرب سورية وصولا لجلب الأساطيل تمهيداً للحرب، واضطر للتراجع تجنّباً لمواجهة شاملة ليست أميركا جاهزة لها، ليكتشف أن التسويات التي توصل لعناوينها مع روسيا ليس لديه حلفاء جاهزون لها، فوقع بالانتظار والتباطؤ واللغة المزدوجة، وصولاً للفراغ.

– صعد ترامب على كتف خطاب يعِد بالشجاعة في خوض غمار التسويات التي تردّد أوباما في خوضها، باعتبارها المكان الوحيد الذي يُتاح فيه للرئيس الأميركي أن يختبر شجاعته. فميدان التصعيد والحروب مسقوف بالعجز، قبل أن يكون الروس قد تموضعوا في المنطقة، وقبل انتصارات حلب، فكيف بعدهما، وبعد وصول ترامب ظهر أمامه حجم التعقيدات التي تحول دون السير بالآلة الأميركية السياسية والدبلوماسية والتشريعية والعسكرية نحو خطوة نوعية من التغيير تتمثل بالانتقال للتحالف مع روسيا، وتورّط ترامب في مواجهات واسعة في الداخل الأميركي وبخطوات مرتجلة وخطابات ومواقف عشوائية تتأسس على العنصرية والغطرسة، تكاملت مع ممانعة المؤسسة الأميركية فرضخ سريعاً وكانت استقالة مستشاره للأمن القومي مايكل فلين بناء على اتصال أجراه بالسفير الروسي في واشنطن تعبيراً عن هذا الرضوخ.

– ترامب المنكفئ عن خيار التسويات بخطاب متعالٍ ومتغطرس، يرث رئيساً لم تبقَ فرصة لاختبار القوة والضغوط والعقوبات لم يختبرها، فهو مَن ضيّق خناق العقوبات على روسيا ومَن فتح حرب أوكرانيا ومَن جلب الأساطيل إلى المتوسط ومَن جلب القاعدة وأرسل داعش، ومَن خاص حتى اللحظة الأخيرة من العقوبات والتفاوض محاولات تركيع إيران، وأبقى الباب مفتوحاً من بعده لخيارين لا ثالث لهما: الأول هو الذهاب لمزيد من الاستثمار على داعش والنصرة علناً، وجعل الحرب على سورية أسبقية للحرب على الإرهاب، والتصعيد بوجه روسيا على هذا الأساس. وهذا الخيار مثّلته هيلاري كلينتون أو الذهاب لخيار الانخراط مع روسيا والتعاون والتفاهم معها على صناعة التسويات تمهيداً للتشارك في الحرب على النصرة وداعش، وما يتضمّنه ذلك من انفتاح على الدولة السورية. وهذه هي العناوين التي بشر بها ترامب.

– تراجع ترامب أمام ممانعة مخابرات أميركا وعسكرييها ودبلوماسييها وإعلامييها. وهي النخب التي قاتلت ترامب لمنع وصوله، يعني سقوطه. وليس سقوط خيار التسويات مخرجاً حتمياً من الفوضى الدولية. فخيار السير بالتصعيد الذي كانت تبتغيه كلينتون وتمثّله بأصالة، يعني خسارة ترامب لمؤيّديه من دون كسب خصومه، وهو خيار مسقوف بالفشل وبكلفته العالية في ظل الانخراط الروسي المباشر في سورية، والموقف الإيراني الصلب تجاهها.

– يتحوّل ترامب لنسخة كاريكاتورية عن أوباما، بالعجز عن أخذ القرار والوقوع في الجمود، مع فارق ملء ترامب للفراغ بالصراخ، ما يمنح مرحلته بعضاً من الكوميديا السوداء.

