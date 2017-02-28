Syria towards the resolving سورية إلى الحسم

Posted on by martyrashrakat

فبراير 28, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Syria has endured a lot of the pressure of its people and their boredom of the cruelty of going on into political process that will end with the participation of hired killers in a government that rules the country, establishes a new constitution, participates in the elections, and gets number of seats by the force of money, media, and the external support, so that qualifies it to participate in a government of a national unity and reconciliation after the elections. That was because the Syrian state is keen to abide by the credibility of its vision to the war on Syria as a war that must be confined with the terrorist formations on one hand, and as an external war that used Syrian pleas on the other hand, but when the circumstances of its end become mature due to the despair of the abroad from achieving its goals, then it is not possible to stop the war without granting this abroad which most of it are superpowers led by America what can face -saving and what can facilitate the retreat behind saying that the Syrian embassies were closed and the sanctions on Syria were imposed in order to support a local opposition, but as long as the reconciliation has been settled with this opposition and there was a Syrian unified government, so we will deal with it and we will accept what is accepted by the Syrians after the elections.

It was noticeable in the positive dealing of the Syrian state with the political initiatives, which are led by Russia “the allied country” which stands with Syria with its full force, without hesitation and has endured intense pressures but has not changed what is worthy from Syria according to what is represented by the political process as an importance in making its role at the international level. So in many times the Syrian state was responding to the Russian endeavors of announcing a truce or to start a dialogue, although Syria saw that it is in vain but it trusts that the Russian allies will conclude that through the experience. This has happened a year ago with the endeavors of the truce, and when it gave the armed factions which fought in Aleppo with Al Nusra front an opportunity to improve its situation under the Turkish cover, and when it was driven to Astana after dismantling its relation with Al Nusra and the repositioning under the umbrella of the political solution. The Syrian state looks at these factions as the same composition of Al Nusra and ISIS, but it meets the invitations and responds to the calls leaving the matters to the realities which will say the final word.

Syria was not deceived by the Turkish repositioning, it remained looking at it with the logic of acts and the law as a foreign occupation, but it granted the Russian endeavors their opportunity to modify the Turkish performance in a conformity with the requirements of the recognition of the Syrian legitimacy, and the respect of the international law standards in the sovereign relations between the countries. Syria has done that when it sent the positive messages to what was announced by the administration of the US President Donald Trump about his intention on making the priority of the war on terrorism and building his alliances and disputes on that basis, criticizing what was announced by the previous administration as the war on Syria, he disclosed its role in launching ISIS and bringing the fighters of Al-Qaeda organization to Syria, but the Syrian country has heard statements not deeds, it feels that the new US administration is wandering among the issues and mazes, so it is difficult to expect qualitative steps that will contribute in changing the Syrian scene.

The US reluctance and the Turkish tampering intersect with the malice of the factions, while the desire of Saudi Arabia is to keep the war ignited, while Al Nusra front emerges again as a leader of the factions. Turkey takes the position of quarrelsome and sabotage contrary to the promises and pledges, so the truce becomes fragile in more than one front, the factions follow Al Nusra supported by the Turkish Saudi coordination and maybe the Israeli. America which is in a state of confusion and chaos is preoccupied with how to reassure the ally Benjamin Netanyahu that he is not alone and that he will be supported by Washington in all the criminality and the aggression. This is the new priority of Washington.

What is going on in the northeast of Syria around Al Bab city and near the capital Damascus in Qaboun, Jobar, and Harasta, and in Daraa, in addition to what is issued as statements by the nominations of the opposition which stem from Riyadh Conference about the Dialogue Conference in Geneva, and from the armed factions about the relation with Al Nusra front show that Syria is on a date with a round of confrontation for many forthcoming months, which means that the resolving will be the choice of the Syrian country to deal with the next phase.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

فبراير 21, 2017

– تحمّلت الدولة السورية الكثير من ضغوط شعبها وتململه من قسوة السير بعملية سياسية ستنتهي بمشاركة قتلة مأجورين في حكومة تدير البلد وتضع دستوراً جديداً وتشارك في الانتخابات، وتحصل على عدد من المقاعد بقوة المال والإعلام والدعم الخارجي ما يخوّلها المشاركة في حكومة وحدة وطنية ومصالحة بعد الانتخابات، وذلك حرصاً من الدولة السورية على الالتزام بمصداقية نظرتها للحرب على سورية كحرب يجب حصرها بالتشكيلات الإرهابية من جهة، ومن جهة مقابلة كحرب خارجية استعملت واجهات سورية، وعندما تنضج ظروف وقفها بيأس هذا الخارج من تحقيق أهدافه، لا يمكن التطلع لوقف الحرب بغير منح هذا الخارج، وهو في غالبه دول عظمى تتقدّمها أميركا، ما يحفظ ماء الوجه ويسهّل التراجع عبر الاختباء وراء القول أُغلقت السفارات السورية وفُرضت العقوبات على سورية لدعم معارضة محلية، وطالما تمّت المصالحة مع هذه المعارضة وتشكلت حكومة سورية موحّدة فسنتعاطى معها وبعد الانتخابات نرتضي ما يقرّره السوريون.

– كان حاضراً في التعامل الإيجابي للدولة السورية مع المبادرات السياسية أن في طليعة مَن يقودها روسيا الدولة الحليفة التي وقفت مع سورية بكل قوة وبلا تردّد وتحملت ضغوطاً شديدة ولم تتغيّر، ما يستحق من سورية مبادلة روسيا ما تمثله العملية السياسية من أهمية في صناعة دورها على المستوى العالمي. ولذلك كانت الدولة السورية في مرات كثيرة تستجيب لمساعٍ روسية لإعلان هدنة أو لبدء حوار وهي لا ترى منها جدوى، وتثق بأن الحلفاء الروس سيصلون عبر التجربة للاستنتاج ذاته. وهذا ما حدث قبل عام مع مساعي الهدنة، وما حدث بطريقة أخرى في منح الفرصة للفصائل المسلحة التي قاتلت في حلب مع جبهة النصرة ليتم تبييضها تحت الجناح التركي وتؤخذ إلى أستانة وتقوم بقطع صلتها بالنصرة والتموضع تحت مظلة الحل السياسي، والدولة السورية تنظر لهذه الفصائل كجزء من العجين ذاته الذي خبزت منه النصرة وداعش، لكنها تلبي الدعوات وتستجيب للنداءات وتترك المجال للوقائع تقول الكلمة الفصل.

– لم تنخدع سورية بالتموضع التركي وبقيت تنظر إليه بمنطق الأفعال والقانون كاحتلال أجنبي، لكنها منحت المساعي الروسية فرصتها لتعديل الأداء التركي، بما ينسجم مع مقتضيات الاعتراف بالشرعية السورية واحترام معايير القانون الدولي في العلاقات السيادية بين الدول. وكذلك فعلت سورية مع إرسال الرسائل الإيجابية نحو ما أعلنته إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب عن عزمه وضع الأولوية للحرب على الإرهاب، وبناء تحالفاته وخصوماته على هذا الأساس، منتقداً ما قامت به الإدارة السابقة من إعلان الحرب على سورية وفاضحاً دورها في إطلاق تنظيم داعش وجلب مقاتلي تنظيم القاعدة إلى سورية. لكن الدولة السورية سمعت أقوالاً ولم تر أفعالاً، بل تستشعر غرقاً للإدارة الأميركية الجديدة في ملفات ومتاهات ستجعل من الصعب توقع خطوات نوعية تسهم في تغيير المشهد السوري.

– التباطؤ الأميركي والعبث التركي يتقاطعان مع خبث الفصائل، ومن حلفهم رغبة السعودية ببقاء نار الحرب مشتعلة. وتتصدّر جبهة النصرة المشهد وتظهر مجدداً كقائد للفصائل، وتنتقل تركيا لموقع المشاكسة والتخريب، خلافاً للوعود والتعهّدات، فتترنّح الهدنة في أكثر من جبهة، وتصطف الفصائل وراء النصرة ومن خلفها يعود التنسيق التركي السعودي، والإسرائيلي ليس بعيداً، والأميركي في حال التشوّش والارتباك منشغل في كيف يطمئن الحليف بنيامين نتنياهو بأنه ليس وحيداً وأن واشنطن معه في كل الإجرام والعدوان، لتبدو هذه هي الأولوية الجديدة لواشنطن.

– ما يجري في شمال شرق سورية حول مدينة الباب وجوار العاصمة دمشق في القابون وجوبر وحرستا وفي درعا، وما يصدر من مواقف لمسمّيات المعارضة المنبثقة من مؤتمر الرياض حول مؤتمر الحوار في جنيف، وعن الفصائل المسلحة حول العلاقة بجبهة النصرة، يقول إن سورية على موعد مع جولة مواجهة لشهور مقبلة، ما يعني أن الحسم سيكون وصفة الدولة السورية للتعامل مع المرحلة المقبلة.

