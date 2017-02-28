Netanyahu seeks halting ICC probe into israel’s crimes

Posted on February 28, 2017 by michaellee2009

Netanyahu seeks halting ICC probe into Israeli crimes

Israeli massacres against Palestinians are among the worst that history has ever witnessed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking to stop ICC investigations into Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinians, Israel TV reported on Sunday.
Netanyahu wanted the ICC at least to reduce the number and power of the fact-finding missions related to the investigations into the Israeli crimes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking to stop ICC investigations into Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinians, Israel TV reported on Sunday.

According to the Israeli TV Channel 7, Netanyahu asked the Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to mobilise efforts along with him in this issue.

He asked Bishop to put pressure on the ICC in order to stop its investigations into the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli officials against the Palestinians.

The Israeli PM also asked Bishop to mediate with officials in other countries in order to take the same measure with the ICC.

Netanyahu wanted the ICC at least to reduce the number and power of the fact-finding missions related to the investigations into the Israeli crimes.

Israel is a state which was built on the skulls and bodies of the indigenous residents of Palestine. Israeli Jewish officials have committed tens of the worst massacres that ever happened in the history against the Palestinians.

Take for example the Deir Yassin Massacre, Qafr Qasim, Sabra and Shalita and others. All of these massacres and their likes were committed by senior Israeli officials, some of whom have received Noble Peace Prize.

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Zionist entity |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: