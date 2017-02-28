Netanyahu seeks halting ICC probe into israel’s crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking to stop ICC investigations into Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinians, Israel TV reported on Sunday.

According to the Israeli TV Channel 7, Netanyahu asked the Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to mobilise efforts along with him in this issue.

He asked Bishop to put pressure on the ICC in order to stop its investigations into the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli officials against the Palestinians.

The Israeli PM also asked Bishop to mediate with officials in other countries in order to take the same measure with the ICC.

Netanyahu wanted the ICC at least to reduce the number and power of the fact-finding missions related to the investigations into the Israeli crimes.

Israel is a state which was built on the skulls and bodies of the indigenous residents of Palestine. Israeli Jewish officials have committed tens of the worst massacres that ever happened in the history against the Palestinians.

Take for example the Deir Yassin Massacre, Qafr Qasim, Sabra and Shalita and others. All of these massacres and their likes were committed by senior Israeli officials, some of whom have received Noble Peace Prize.