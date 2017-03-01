«‘Israel’ is Weak» Sign Concerns Ynet

Posted on March 1, 2017 by uprootedpalestinians

Local Editor

It’s not only Hezbollah missiles that threaten “Israel”, a poster on the borders with Occupied Palestine might raise concerns all along the Zionist entity.

Hezbollah sign on the border with Occupied Palestine

In this context, “Israeli” Ynet daily chose to shed light on the defiant sign recently placed on the borders with Occupied Palestine over the weekend under the title: “weaker than a spider web”.

According to the daily, “Israeli” settlers noticed the sign as they left for work on Sunday. “We are familiar with their threats to invade the Galilee,” one said.

The sign also had the words “masters of victory”.

Ynet further said: “Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to monitor the army’s activities in Lebanon. On the organization’s military PR page, they uploaded photos documenting “Israeli” soldiers with a bulldozer yanking out concrete obstacles.”

“They erected some kind of electric gate in the area, leading to the arrival of UNIFIL inspectors stationed in southern Lebanon,” it added, noting that “later in the day, Hezbollah posted a collection of other pictures of Lebanese soldiers repositioning the concrete barriers in an act of defiance against the “Israeli” army…”

Source: Ynet, Edited by website team

28-02-2017 | 11:31

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Armed resistance, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Palestine, UNIFIL, USA, Zionist entity |

