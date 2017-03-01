Syrian Army liberates Palmyra Triangle, 3km to city

01/03/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated the strategic Palmyra Triangle today after several weeks of fighting in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Palmyra Triangle this morning, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the western perimeter of this geographical region in the vast Syrian Desert.
Following a two hour long battle, the Syrian Arab Army announced the liberation of the Palmyra Triangle, putting them within 3km of the ancient city and less than 1km away from the orchards.
With the Islamic State rapidly retreating towards the city’s gates, the Syrian Arab Army could launch a major assault in the coming days to seize Palmyra once and for all.
