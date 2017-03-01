Syrian Army retakes Palmyra citadel from Daesh, establishes full control over Palmyra Triangle area

Posted on by michaellee2009

Syrian Arab Army establishes full control over Palmyra Triangle area

Syrian Army units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs province established full control over the Palmyra Triangle area on the western outskirts of Palmyra city after eliminating the last gatherings of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS…) mercenary-terrorists in the area.

Local reporters for the Syrian National Agency said that Syrian Army units, in coordination with the supporting forces, engaged on Wednesday in fierce clashes with Daesh members located in Palmyra Triangle area, leaving scores of the terrorist dead or injured, adding that army units are chasing down the remaining terrorists in the area who are suffering great demoralization.

The reporter said that Syrian Army units are advancing in the direction of Palmyra Citadel, while engineering units are canvassing the Triangle area and dismantling IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and landmines left behind by terrorists to impede the army’s progress.

Syrian Army retakes Palmyra citadel from Daesh

Syrian government forces and their allies have liberated the Palmyra citadel located on a hill overlooking the town from Daesh (ISIS, ISIL), sources tell RT.

“Pro-government forces are now in control of several strategic mountains that are overlooking the ancient city of Palmyra. They also have under their control the famous citadel,” RT’s Lizzie Phelan reports, citing sources that are in direct contact with the army command center on the Palmyra front. The Syrian Army does not have any forces stationed in the citadel, as it is filled with improvised explosive devices, but it is under their control, she added. The Syrian Army took control over “the heights surrounding the historic citadel of Palmyra and as well as the SyriaTel hill after Islamic State militants abruptly left the area,” a field commander told RIA Novosti. As a result, Palmyra is now “at a stone throw” from the Syrian Army, which is rapidly advancing towards the city, the commander added. The army is now storming a hotel district in the southwestern part of Palmyra, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source. RELATED: Syrian Air Force strikes on Daesh positions, destroying their dens and killing scores of mercenary-terrorists The Syrian Air Force launched on Wednesday intensive airstrikes on gatherings and supply lines for ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city. SANA’s correspondent in Deir Ezzor said that the airstrikes resulted in destroying fortifications and gatherings for the terrorist organization, leaving a number of terrorists dead or injured in the bricks factories area near of Liwa al-Tamin, al-Muhandeisen area in the vicinity of al-Tharda Mountain, and Hill 23 in the graveyard area.

SOURCES: SANA and RT local reporters from the battlefields Submitted by SyrianPatriots War Press Info Network at : https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/03/01/palmyra-citadel-free2/ ~

