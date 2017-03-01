SYRPER MOVING BACK TO BLOG FORMAT SOON; RUSSIA/CHINA KIBOSH WESTERN RESOLUTION IN UNSC; SAA PUNISHING RODENTS IN AL-QAABOON

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

ALEPPO: The army is moving toward Al-Baab after crushing ISIS psychopaths in Taadif who have admitted to abandoning their positions there. As more reinforcements arrive to help in exterminating the Turk-supported derelicts, the latter started shelling our army. Our army fired back destroying 3 armored cars and killing over 20 of the rodents. We are getting assistance now also from the SDF as the Kurds are beginning to realize that their future is better served with Dr. Assad and the Syrian people than trying to surreptitiously establish federalism in Syria. Russia is working hard to avoid a confrontation between the Turk savages and the Syrian Army.

_______________________________________

DAMASCUS:

Al-Qaaboon: This is ‘Alloosh-Land, or so it was before our army decided to put an end to that rat’s Reign of Terror in the Ghoutaa. It is northeast of Damascus and forms a natural entryway into Doumaa where Muhammad ‘Alloosh continues to blow hot air while stripping the citizens of their belongings. The Syrian Army attacked in two prongs, the first from the northwest and the second from the northeast. In so doing, many farm areas were deloused. The carcasses of the dead rodents are scattered all over the fields acting as a very nutritious kind of fertilizer. The purpose of the attack was to cut off terrorist rats from those in Doumaa and Harastaa in anticipation of the Endloosung which is coming to a theater near you in the Eastern Ghoutaa. The attack also came after a limited period of time granted to the huddled vermin by the Syrian Army High Command to surrender and accept amnesty. The amnesty window closed at 6:00 a.m. last Sunday. Intercepted communications indicate a certain hopelessness has set in as the weakening defenses promise a major offensive by the SAA very soon.

_____________________________________________

Dear Readers, in a very short time, SyrPer will be moving back to its original blog format. This is due to the fact that the present platform is expensive. I have been delighted to note that since we started our blogspot with news about the war in Syria, many new sites have emerged. We now have people like Sharmine Narwani, Afraa Dagher, Brandon Turbeville, Waf Halaby, Samer Hussain, Leith Fadel, and so many others contributing to the real story of the Syrian conflict. This does not mean I am going away or retiring from my coverage. The only difference will be that you have to change the address and start reading the blog. I will keep you all informed about the change and when it will take place. Thanks. Ziad

___________________________________________

NEW YORK CITY AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL:

Another miserable resolution based on the old lies was kited by the United States, the U.K. and the feckless French. It called for sanctions against the Syrian government in the way of denying it access to helicopters. Of course, with our army trouncing the murdering, human-liver-eating cannibals everywhere in Syria, this particular resolution was designed to slow all that down. Russia and China, true to their words, put the kibosh on the ridiculous maneuver and were supported by Bolivia. Kazakhstan, Egypt and Ethiopia all abstained.

_________________________________________

NEWS AND COMMENT:

Watch this fascinating recreation of the last moments of the Russian giant, Alexander Prokhorenko as he defended his position in Palmyra: (From John Esq)

Fascinating new field development to protect Syrian Armor here sent by John Esq.. Note that Canthama comments on the article at the end:

http://within-syria.blogspot.com/2017/02/sarab-1-2-aps.html

Jeffrey Laubach sent this email to me with a comment on the lying and propaganda in the media:

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve just about had enough of all the lies that are being propagated by both the government and the mainstream media. Recently, the Saudi Foreign Minister again made the ridiculous claim that President Bashar al-Assad was chiefly responsible for the creation of ISIS by letting radical Islamists out of Syrian jails. Strangely enough, what he failed to mention was that many more, even exponentially more, of these radical Islamists were literally trained and released from U.S. military prisons like Camp Bucca in Iraq.

Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was himself an inmate at this prison, where he and other leaders were literally allowed to teach the other inmates – many of which were impressionable young men who, at the time, were innocent of any real crimes. They also presided over their own courts where they administered their own twisted version of law among the inmates. Incredibly, U.S. military authorities later claimed that there was nothing that they could have done about any of it!

Today however, I discovered on very good authority that not only were these ISIS monsters allowed to teach their twisted ideology to the other inmates, but they were also allowed to use radical Islamist texts, including perhaps the bible of al-Qaeda, Sayyid Qutb’s “Milestones!”

The U.S. government and establishment media can make all the claims that they want, the Saudi Foreign Minister can lie all he wants, but it will NEVER change the fact that ISIS was literally built right inside American-controlled prisons in Iraq. That is the truth.”

