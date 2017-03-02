Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia Steps up Syrian Humanitarian Aid Effort as West Cries Crocodile Tears on Twitter

Friendly reminder: Twitter hashtags don’t feed Syrians besieged by western-backed terrorists

Good news! Your #PrayForAleppo tweet (because apparently you were deeply concerned about al-Qaeda getting pushed out of Aleppo) fed thousands of Syrians trying to survive a manufactured conflict ignited by Washington and its Sunni client states.

Just kidding. Russia fed them. Your dumb hashtag did nothing for anyone, and you should seriously consider uninstalling your internet and going for a walk:

The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has delivered aid to over 3,700 people in the past 24 hours, the center said in its daily bulletin Wednesday. The aid was delivered in eight separate humanitarian deliveries. “The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties has conducted eight humanitarian missions in the cities of Aleppo (6) and Damascus, as well as in the settlement of Kessab in Latakia,” the center said. Russian planes also airdropped 20.3 metric tons of food, received by the Syrian authorities from the United Nations, to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor, TASS reported.

And as we reported lat week, while waterfalls of crocodile tears were pouring from every corner of the neoliberal Twitter-sphere, Russia was actually on the ground in Aleppo, helping civilians rebuild their lives which were nearly destroyed by Washington’s “moderate” rebels.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that since the liberation of Aleppo (sorry, “fall” of Aleppo — right?) Russian sappers have demined around 2,000 hectares of land, 680 km of urban roads and approximately 3,300 buildings inside the city.

As usual, Russia cleans up Washington’s mess while the west cries foul.

Nothing changes

