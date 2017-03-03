Senator Bernie Sanders to J Street: We Need to End the 50-year-long Israeli Occupation

5:11 AM

US Senator Bernie Sanders said, on Monday, that Israeli military occupation runs against both American and Israeli values, and called for its end.

“We need to end this 50-year-long occupation,” he said, according to Haaretz.

“There is no question that we should be and will be Israel’s very strong friend and partner in years to come,” Sanders told the 2017 J Street National Conference. “But, we also need to recognize that the Israeli occupation runs contrary to American values and I believe, Israeli values, as well.”

The continued occupation and settlement construction, Sanders said, undermine peace efforts.

Click to read Sanders’ remarks in full.