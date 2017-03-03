Senator Bernie Sanders to J Street: We Need to End the 50-year-long israeli Occupation

Posted on March 3, 2017 by michaellee2009

Senator Bernie Sanders to J Street: We Need to End the 50-year-long Israeli Occupation

 

03 Mar
5:11 AM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

US Senator Bernie Sanders said, on Monday, that Israeli military occupation runs against both American and Israeli values, and called for its end.

“We need to end this 50-year-long occupation,” he said, according to Haaretz.

“There is no question that we should be and will be Israel’s very strong friend and partner in years to come,” Sanders told the 2017 J Street National Conference. “But, we also need to recognize that the Israeli occupation runs contrary to American values and I believe, Israeli values, as well.”
The continued occupation and settlement construction, Sanders said, undermine peace efforts.

Click to read Sanders’ remarks in full. 

Advertisements

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, US Congress |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: