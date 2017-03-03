Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(23 February- 01 March 2017)

A Palestinian civilian was killed by Israeli settlers, south of Hebron.

6 civilians, including 3 children and a young woman, were wounded in the West Bank while a child was wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes carried out 8 airstrikes, launching 23 missiles against civil objects and military sites belonging to the Palestinian armed groups.

A civilian and three Palestinian officers in the Gaza Interior Ministry were wounded.

Military training sites sustained material damages while 6 other houses and a mosque sustained minor damages.

Israeli forces continued to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Israeli forces conducted 66 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and two limited ones were conducted in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

47 civilians, including 4 children and 3 young women, were arrested in the West Bank.

6 of them, including 3 young women, were arrested during a protest organized by the Birzeit university students in the vicinity of ‘Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A residential building in al-‘Issawiyah was demolished, rendering 14 individuals, including 4 children, homeless.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

7 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and girl, were arrested at military checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (23 February – 01 March 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian civilian, south of Hebron. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces wounded 11 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a woman. Six of them and a woman were wounded in the West Bank while 5 others, including a child, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas in addition to carrying out many airstrikes targeting training sites belonging to the Palestinian armed groups and civilian objects.

In the West Bank, On 01 March 2017, Sa’di Qaysiyah (25) from al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron were killed after an Israeli setter from “Havat Mor” settlement outpost, west of the aforementioned village, opened fire at him. The Israeli media claimed that the Palestinian civilian attempted to stab the settler. However, no local eyewitness was there to confirm or deny the Israeli claims as the crime happened within the outpost borders. The Israeli forces then took his body to an unknown destination and detained it.

On 24 February 2017, an 11-year-old child was wounded with a rubber-coated bullet to the neck while a 26-year-old man was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the left leg when Israeli forces opened fire at the Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqilya.

On 24 February 2017, a child from Zowaydin village, southeast of Yata, south of Hebron, sustained severe burns after an object from the Israeli remnants exploded near the abovementioned village school. The child was grazing sheep.

On 27 February 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed at Qalendia checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied Jerusalem opened fire at Manar Mojahed (28) from Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of the city when she was near the aforementioned checkpoint. As a result, she was wounded and then arrested.

On the same day, ‘Abdullah ‘Anati (14) from Sho’afat refugee camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, was seriously wounded after being hit with a metal bullet when he was on his way back home from school along with his family.

On 28 February, Israeli forces stationed at Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus opened fire at a Palestinian civilian, who already suffers from a mental disorder. As a result, he was hit with two bullets to the thighs.

In the Gaza Strip, On 24 February 2017, a 16-year-old child from al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip was hit with a bullet to the left leg when Israeli forces opened fire at a protest organized in the north-eastern side of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. his condition was described as moderate.

As part of the aerial bombardment, on 27 February 2017, Israeli warplanes carried out 8 airstrikes. During those airstrikes, 23 missiles were launched at Hiteen military site belonging to al-Quds Brigades; Ajnadin training site for the Palestinian Mujahidin Movement, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip; training site in al-Nussairat; observation point for the Interior Ministry officers in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and agricultural and vacant lands. As a result, 3 officers were wounded while a civilian was moderately wounded. Moreover, those sites sustained damages while a mosque and six houses sustained minor damages.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 26 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them On 27 February 2017,

Those gunboats heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats off Khan Younis Sea in the southern Gaza Strip. On 01 March 2017, Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire at Paeltinian fishing boats, west of al-Soundiyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor damages to the boats were reported.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 25 February 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Kahn Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Farahin area, west of the abovementioned fence.

On 27 February 2017, Israeli forces fired 4 artillery shells at an observation point belonging to the Gaza Military Interior in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. On the same day, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at a vacant land, east of al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 66 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and two limited ones into the central and southern Gaza Strip. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 40 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children. Six of them, including 3 young women, were students from Birzeit University during a protest organized by them in the vicinity of ‘Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, to support the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails.

In the Gaza Strip, 23 February 2017, Israeli forces moved 150 meters into the western side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, southeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and moved 100 meters into east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands for hours and later redeployed along the border fence in the abovementioned areas.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions, On 01 March 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a residential building in al-Issawiyah village, northeast of Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a permit. That was the third time during which the two-storey building was demolished, rendering 14 individuals, including 4 children homeless.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 23 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in the vicinity of “Joseph Tomb” in the eastern side of the village, to secure the entry of dozens of buses carrying settlers to the abovementioned area in order to perform their religious rituals. The buses moved from Beit Furik checkpoint, east of the city, towards al Hesbah Street to Balata village. After that, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the settlers and buses. The soldiers immediately fired metal bullets, sound bomb and tear gas canisters at the young men and chased them in response. The Israeli soldiers then arrested Mustafa Bilal Abu Shanab (18) and Adam Hasan Abu Jamilah (19).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Tarbidah and ‘Asidah neighborhoods in the center of the city. They raided and searched several houses searching for weapons after which they arrested Ehab ‘Essa Mahmoud Maswadah (19), ‘Alaa’ Bassam Hamad al-‘Alami (20), Mohammed Ibrahim Hammad al-‘Alami (20) and Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed al-‘Alami (21). The Israeli forces also raided and searched al-Karamah Bakery in the center of the city. They also distributed a statement for the village residents ordering them to stop throwing stones at the bypass road (60) and threatening them of withdrawing their Israel work permits. The statement indicated that 15 work permits were randomly terminated for some workers in the village. At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village taking the arrested civilians to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the number of those arrested in the village increased to 33, including 17 children, since the begging of the year.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Faisal Zakarnah (23) and Khaled Yunis Abu al-Rab (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses belonging to Karim ‘Ezzat Jaber (25), Saleh Mohammed Saleh (24), Anas Ibrahim Salimah (26) and Noor Rashad Jaber (21) and then arrested them. In the same context, they detained Tamer Khatib Dar Saleh and Mohammed Taher Abdul Majeed al-Bargouthi and later released them.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military jeeps moved about 150 meters into the western side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, southeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. The incursion continued until 14:30 on the same day when the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They moved to the south along the abovementioned border fence and leveled lands for hours. They later redeployed along the border fence, east of Khuza’ah village.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Moneer Mohammed Mhamoud Abu ‘Atwan (65) and detained his son Montaser (19). They then detained Diaa’ Salem Abu Hawash (23) while he was walking home. After an hour and a half, the Israeli forces released the detained civilians in an area far away from the village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im, Sa’ir villages and Dura in Hebron; Rantees and Dei Abu Mash’al villages, northwest of Ramallah.

Friday, 24 February 2017

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Jalal Nakhlah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, child Salem Mohammed Mousa T’eiman from Zuwaidin village, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron, sustained severe burns due to the explosion of a suspicious object from the Israeli military remnants near Zuwaidi School while grazing sheep. He was taken to Khilat al-Mayiah Medical Center from which he was then transferred by an ambulance to the Hebron Governmental Hospital. It should be noted that on 22 February 2017, the Palestinian Security Service found 14 similar objects in Tafouh area, west of Hebron, in a school yard. One of them exploded after two children played with it, so they sustained burns.

Salem said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I went to graze sheep along with my brothers and nephews. When we were in the vicinity of Zuwaidin School, I found a strange ribbed object on the ground. Its thickness was 2centimeters and length was 20 centimeters. I thought it was a battery, so I played with it and then hit it with a rock. The object suddenly blew up and made a huge sound. As a result, my face and hands caught fire and I felt high fever throughout my body. I then ran towards a water pool and threw myself in it. Those who were with me then helped me until I got up ran about one kilometer home. I found my left hand torn from the inside. I am now at the governmental hospital as I suffer pain in my face and hands.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’i, Traqumiya villages and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.al-Mawreq, al-Shayoukh, Beit Awa and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 25 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qaddurah refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed Sarsour (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Duma Valley area. They raided and searched a house after belonging to Anwar Mohammed al-Hawarin (30) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 14:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah, amidst firing live bullets and sound bombs at civilians. As a result, many civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. They also arrested Mohammed Abdul Majeed Jabrah (17). It should be noted that Mohammed suffers from health and mental problems.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians, including a child, namely Ziyad Sa’id Abu Haniyah (19), Mos’ab Hamed Ahmed Rewdan (24), his brother Mahdi Redwan (19) and Hani Hani Yasin ‘Enayah (13). Few hours later, they released Hani in “Ma’ale Shomron” They also raided and searched a poultry barrack belonging to Ziyad Abu Haniyah. They threw the animals’ fodders on the floor claiming to search it.

At approximately 20:25, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Farahin area in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, west of the abovementioned border fence. At the same time, they fired flare bombs, but no casualties were reported.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Asker al-Jadeed refugee camp, northeast of Nablus; Safa village, west of Ramallah; Surif, Kharas, Beit Kahel and Emrish villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 26 February 2017

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Badia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Mohammed Mustafa Shatat (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until 08:45. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties of material damages were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli infantry units raided Tareq Bin Ziyad School in the southern area of Hebron. They chased the students in the school yard and attempted to arrest a number of them and confiscate their bags. However, the teachers interfered and stopped them. They left the school, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’i village, southeast of Bethlehem, and stationed in the vicinity of Taqqou’i Secondary School for Boys. A number of students threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. The soldiers also attempted to raid the school, but the teachers prevented them to do so. The soldiers then pepper-sprayed them. As a result, 3 teachers namely ‘Adel al-Sha’er, Murad Mofreh and ‘Alaa’ Hmaid were wounded.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Yabrid village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Awwad Rwashdah (33) and then arrested him.

In the evening, Israeli forces moved into al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saddam Salem Ali Ka’abanah (25) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah and Beit Ummer village and Dura in Hebron.

Monday, 27 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jehad Mahmoud Hmaidat (27) and Omer ‘Ayed Abu al-Reesh (30).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker al-Jadeed refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Kamel Kamal Salamah (33).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighbourhood adjacent to ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Shadi Fawzi Bashkar (40).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hamzah Na’im Husain (19) and Hamed Mohammed Saleem (25) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hares village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Bilal Abed Dawoud Souf (25) and Kamal Sleiman Kulaib (56) and then arrested them. It should be noted that Kulaib owns a grocery and was arrested under the pretext of selling fireworks.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Semiyah area. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mos’ab Mahmoud al-Suwaiti (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nuba village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ehsan Mohammed Hasan Dababsah (36).

At approximately 02:50, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Aysar Ma’moun Mustafa Buziyah (23). They checked the ID cards of his family members and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Sha’anin neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Najajrah (33), head of the village council, and then arrested him.

At approximately11:40, Israeli forces moved into Sarda village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Muhanad al-Halabi. An officer named “Khemi” threatened the family to kill them. It should be noted that al-Halabi was killed on 03 October 2015 after he carried out a stab attack in Jerusalem.

At approximately 12:50, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles towards a training site for the Palestinian armed groups, west of al-Nusseirat. The attacks resulted in material damages in the site and partial ones in the windows of Mos’ab Ebn ‘Omeir Mosque in addition to windows of six houses belonging to Abu Ma’la, al-Nuwairi, Siam and Abu Shihah. Moreover, some tomato greenhouses sustained partial damages in addition to damages in 30 beehives in the vicinity of the abovementioned site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:10, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, fired 4 artillery shells near a watchtower affiliated with Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip in al-Showkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles towards Hittin site affiliated with Al-Quds Brigades (the armed wing of the Islamic Jehad Movement). The site is located in the northern side of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and about one kilometre away from the northern border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The attack resulted in material damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:15, Israeli military vehicles stationed along the eastern borders between the Gaza Strip and Israel, fired 2 artillery shells at an empty land, east of al-Zaitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:20, an Israeli drone launched a missile near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near an observation point affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in Gaza, but no casualties were reported. The observation point is located in al-Shawakah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired 6 missiles at the abovementioned observation point. Three of the missiles blew up, but the other three did not. As a result, 3 officers were wounded. Two of them were transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis, while the other was transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

At approximately 13:25, Israeli warplanes fired 6 missiles towards “Ajnadin” military site affiliated with the Islamic Mujahidin Movement, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The site is about one kilometre away from the northern borders between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The attack resulted in material damage but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles towards an empty land, west of Beit Lahia Clinic in al-Shaimaa’ area in Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:50, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural land in Kherbet al-‘Adas neighbourhood, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Few minutes later, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at the same area. As a result, Anas Ahmed Madi (25) sustained wounds and was transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah as his wounds were classified as moderate. The attack caused fear among female students of al-‘Aqqad Primary School, which is near the targeted land.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a shop belonging to Mousa Jobran near “‘Osh Ghurab” area. The soldiers confiscated the surveillance cameras of the shop without apparent reasons.

At approximately 20:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing borders and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their life, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Shayoukh, Hadab al-Halaqah, al-Surrah villages and Halhoul in Hebron.

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Salam Street area. They raided and searched the Infinity Printing House, but no arrests were reported. Following that, the soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Khaleq Abdul Salam al-Natshah and handed a summons to his son Faisal (20) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a workshop belonging to Nedal Abu Mayalah. They then moved into the area near Hebron University. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul ‘Alim Da’na, Leader in the PFLP and handed his son Bashar (27) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Der Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Anwar Abdul Qader Mansour (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then handed summonses to Ahmed Taher Nawhadah (30), Mofeed Bassam ‘Abahrah (21) and Sameh Mohammed Sa’id Samar (21) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Salem military camp, northwest of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafardan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed summonses to Mohammed Farouq ‘Abed (23), Ahmed Abdul Jabbar Mohammed ‘Abed (35) and Zaki Saleh Mar’ii (26) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Salem military camp, northwest of the city.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces stationed at Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus, opened fire at Husain Ibrahim Qawariq (60) from ‘Ourta village, southeast of the city. As a result, he was wounded with 2 live bullets to the thighs. A PRCS ambulance then transferred him to Rafidia Hospital to receive medical treatment. It should be noted that Husain suffers from mental disorders.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, and stationed in al-Athar area. They detained a number of civilians who were in the area. They also checked their ID cards and then arrested Ayham Nahed al-Sakha (17).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ya’bud and Zabuba villages, southwest of Jenin; Howarah village, south of Nablus; Birzeit village, north of Ramallah; Kafer Ne’mah and Shaqba villages, west of Ramallah; Dura and al-Shayoukh villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 01 March 2017

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Betounia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan Maher Shata (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron and stationed in Roq’ah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Thiab ‘Awad Abu Qabitah and then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Akramah Isamil Ayoub (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles amidst firing flare bombs. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

A Palestinian Civilian was killed by Israeli settlers

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 01 February 2017, Sa’di Mahmoud Ali Qaisiyah (25) from al-Deir neighborhood in the center of al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, was killed after an Israeli settler from “Havat Moore” settlement outpost near “Tina” settlement; both established on Palestinian confiscated lands, west of the abovementioned village, opened fire at him. The Israeli media claimed that Sa’di attempted to stab a settler, who said that “he heard noise in the back of his house. When he went out to see where the noise is coming from, Sa’di who had a knife chased him. The settler then returned inside his house to bring his gun, but Sa’di chased him inside and stabbed him before the settler could shoot him.” There were no local eyewitnesses to confirm or deny the Israeli claim because the crime happened in the abovementioned settlement outpost. Moreover, the Israeli forces took Sa’di’s corpse to an unknown destination.

Shortly after the death of Qaisiyah, Israeli forces closed the southern and western side of al-Thaheriyah village and established checkpoints on all the roads leading and linking this village with other villages. They also carried out a wide-scale search campaign under the pretext of searching for a person, who was with Sa’di. An infantry unit surrounded Kherbet Zanouta and al-Khalil Valley area as they prevented the residents from leaving their residential tents. At approximately 19:00, an Israeli force accompanied with 14 military jeeps moved into al-Deir area. They raided and searched the house of Sa’di’s family, detained them and destroyed the house contents. In the meantime, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who immediately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and the houses in response. Half an hour later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the vicinity of Sa’di’s house after they arrested his cousin Amjad Qaisiyah (24). When the infantry unit arrived at the center of the village near the central market, the unit stopped and its soldiers deployed between streets amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters between the shops. They also detained and kicked a number of workers in some restaurants. According to PCHR’s follow-up, a large number of the infantry units deployed in the center of the village after closing the main road with the military vehciles amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians and shops. Furthermore, they forced the shops’ owners to close under threat.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

At approximately 12:45 on Friday, 24 February 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliya, and then made their way to the eastern entrance of the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, Mohammed Helmi Jameel Shtaiwi (11) sustained a metal bullet wound to the neck and a 26-year-old man was hit with a metal bullet to the left leg.

Following the Friday prayer on 24 February 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city; at the entrance to al-Jaalzone refugee camp, north of the city; and in Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

On the Friday afternoon, the national factions and Defense Committee of Hebron organized a protest titled “Lift up the closure of Hebron…dismantle the Ghetto” on the 23rd anniversary of al-Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre perpetrated by Baruch Goldstein on 25 February 1994 against Muslim worshippers in the abovementioned mosque, killing 29 civilians and wounding 150 others. The soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors while they were praying. Moreover, a protest moved from Ali al-Bakkaa’ Mosque towards the settlement outpost known as “Beit Romano” established by the Israeli forces on the rubbles of Osama Bin Monqeth School. Dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and International peace activists, raising the Palestinian flags, participated in the protest. Before they approached the area, the soldiers directly fired sound bombs at them. As a result, many civilians sustained tear gas inhalation and were transferred to the hospitals in the city. The soldiers also attacked and beat the activists, so they sustained bruises throughout their bodies, but no arrests were reported. The Israeli forces then announced the area as a closed military zone.

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 28 February 2017, dozens of students from Birzeit University organized a protest in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike in ‘Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah. When the protestors approached the Prisons’ gates, the soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. They chased them and then arrested 6 civilians, including 3 young women. The arrested civilians were identified as Mohammed Eyad Zakarnah (23), Bayan Safi (22), Zainab al-Barguthi (22), Meran Daghrah (23), Ahmed Husam Khader (23), Hasan Abdul Karim Daraghmah (23).

Gaza Strip

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 24 February 2017, a number of young men gathered and made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza strip. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers who were behind sand barriers immediately fired live bullets at the protestors. As a result, Mohammed Eyad Mohammed al-Taweel (16), from al-Maghazi, sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot. A PRCS ambulance the transferred him to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. His wounds were classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

