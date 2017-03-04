Congress Delegation Visits Israel to Discuss Embassy Move

The following was reported yesterday by the ultra, uber Zionist Arutz Sheva website:

An official delegation from the United States Congress will arrive in Israel for a 24-hour visit on Saturday, in order to discuss the potential move of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The delegation is on behalf of the Subcommittee on National Security of the House of Representatives, and it is expected to closely examine the issue of moving the embassy, both from a practical standpoint as well as from a political standpoint. The members of the delegation will be the Chairman of the Subcommittee, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL). The delegation will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other leaders on the issue of Jerusalem, visit potential sites for the location of the embassy and return to the United States with an accurate analysis. MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) will brief the delegation about the unique history and the political reality of Jerusalem, past and present. Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in recognition of Jerusalem being Israel’s capital was a central campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

The article goes on to lament that President Trump appears to have backed off his campaign pledge to move the embassy. When it comes to Trump it’s hard to make any accurate predictions, so I won’t even try. But I will say a few things about Yehuda Glick, who apparently will meet with the congressional delegation.

Glick is a key player in the Temple Movement, which seeks to build a third Jewish temple on the Haram al-Sharif, or the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock now stand. Glick is also a staunch advocate of allowing Jews go up to the Temple Mount to “pray,” a practice that has led, perhaps inevitably, to violent clashes between Jews and Muslims.

An article published last year by Mondoweiss refers to Glick as the “face” of the Temple Movement, and describes his election to the Knessett as “a major step forward in the Religious Zionist takeover of Israel.”

Israel seems well on its way to becoming an ethnocracy ruled by religious fanatics, but if you think this will give Congress members pause to reconsider their “special relationship” with the Jewish state, you are probably dreaming.