Deranged Deputy NATO Commander, Adrian Bradshaw, Threatens War on Russia

Posted on by michaellee2009

Deputy NATO Commander Threatens War on Russia

by Stephen Lendman

Neocons infest Europe like Washington, eager for wars, deploring peace and stability, threatening humanity with their militancy.

Appearing on state-owned, operated and controlled BBC, deputy NATO commander General Adrian Bradshaw urged “a grand strategy” to counter a nonexistent Russian threat, including so-called “hybrid war.”

NATO Article 4 calls for members to “consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any” is threatened.

Article 5 considers an armed attack (real or otherwise) against one or more members, an attack against all. Collective self-defense is called for.

Attacking Russia could be the war to end all wars, humanity’s survival threatened like never before.

According to Bradshaw, invoking Article 5 is “a political decision, but it is not out of the question that aggression, blatant aggression, in a domain other than conventional warfare might be deemed” justifiable.

He lied, saying Putin may be trying to return Russia to the height of its power geopolitically. No evidence suggests it. Plenty refutes it.

Bradshaw sounds like a real-life deranged general Jack D. Ripper, Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove film character. Militant Russophobia in America and Europe risks unthinkable nuclear war.

“The West must respond by using all the tools at its disposal – economic, political, diplomatic (and) military – to deter (nonexistent) Russian aggression,” said Bradshaw.

He wants Article 5 broadened to include pretexts for war beyond an “armed attack.” No credible evidence suggests Russian cyberattacks on America or other NATO countries.

Washington invents reasons for wars, pressuring other countries to support its aggression. Attacking Russia or China would be madness. Possible catastrophic nuclear war could follow.

A Final Comment

According to the Wall Street Journal , Trump vowed to stop North Korea from testing ICBMs, indicating possible military action against its nuclear capability, along with replacing its government with a US puppet regime – naked aggression if he orders an attack, besides Washington’s illegal wars in multiple other theaters.

He called Pyongyang’s recent missile test “absolutely intolerable.” America, its NATO allies and Israel test their own super-weapons, intending them for offense.

Threatened by the West, North Korea needs a strong defense. Throughout its post-WW II history, it never attacked another country.

In June 1950, it responded defensively to Truman’s aggression, initially using South Korean forces as US proxies.

Attacking the DPRK today could be devastating for East Asia, potentially affecting far more than the Korean peninsula

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Nato Crimes, Putin, Russia, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |