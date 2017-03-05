Rotterdam: Jews against ‘Palestinians in Europe’ conference

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On February 28, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the top gun at the Simon Weisenthal Center and Austrian-born Israeli propagandist Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld penned an article at the Zionist mouthpiece, the Huffington Post. In the article, the Zionist rats put Rotterdam’s Muslim Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb on trial for not stopping the upcoming conference on ‘Palestinian in Europe’ sponsored by the London-based Palestinian Return Center (PRC) and two Dutch pro-Palestinian groups. The conference is slated for April 15, 2017.

“Whether the congress takes place or not will be a litmus test for Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, a moderate Orthodox Muslim. While a member of the extreme anti-Israel Labor Party, he has not publicly expressed anti-Israel sentiments in the past. After the Paris terrorist murders in January 2015 he said, “For those who have sympathy for the attack, there is no place in the Netherlands. For Heaven’s sake, pack your bags and leave.” In 2008 he opposed the twinning of Rotterdam and Gaza, which the leftist parties in the Municipal Council, including his own Labor party, had proposed. Ultimately, this proposal was narrowly defeated,” wrote the good rabbi.

In 2007, a similar conference took place in Rotterdam. It’s addressed by former Dutch prime minister Dries Van Agt who urged lifting the boycott against Hamas.

Moroccan-born Ahmed Aboutaleb is the most popular Dutch politician. So much so that even Muslim-hating Israel-loving convicted Dutch politician Geert Wilders has called Aboutaleb, a good man.

On December 17, 2016, Tom-Jan Meeus in an Op-Ed at Jewish POLITICO said: “The moderate Muslim of Moroccan descent, the mayor of Rotterdam is the most popular politician in the country. Had he entered the fray as his party’s candidate in the Netherlands’ national elections next March, it would have upended the race. Instead, Aboutaleb dropped out of the contest for his party’s leadership before it even began, retreating from national politics altogether.”

“A devout Muslim, he criticized fellow Muslims over Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack. He is opposed to all forms of religious radicalism and highly critical of immigrants who don’t respect secular Dutch values such as tolerance for homosexuals, Aboutaleb has become a leading proponent of a strong but measured response to issues like migration, religion and terror,” added Meeus.

Last month, Tehran hosted a similar conference which was attended by 700 guests from around the world. Addressing the conference, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei called Israel, the dirty page in history.

Canadian professor Anthony Hall who attended the Tehran conference wrote his reflections on Zionism, Islam, and Liberal Democracy.

“Almost sixteen years after 9/11 it has become very clear that the Israeliocentric “West” has been subject to massive media-engineered campaigns of psychological warfare. The aim has been to mobilize public consent for military invasions abroad, heighted police and surveillance state interventions at home. This psychological operation of illusion combines fact and fiction to instigate fear of Muslims generally and of the Islamic Republic of Iran more specifically. In the psychology of Western public opinion, Iranophobia and Islamophobia are different aspects of the same phenomenon,” says Dr. Hall.

