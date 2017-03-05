Posted on by michaellee2009

Saudi Arabia Uncovered ; Documentary Exposes the Horror of Life in Saudi Arabia Video

A woman beheaded in the road. Five headless corpses hanging from cranes.

What the film makes abundantly clear is that the country is a murderous dictatorship which refuses to tolerate dissent

The documentary is based on six months of undercover filming and its footage of beatings and beheadings is disturbing enough. But it also exposes the extremes of wealth and poverty in this oil-rich country.

Furthermore, it tells the story of the men and women who dare to speak out against the Saudi dictatorship, and reveals the terrible price they have to pay for their courage

