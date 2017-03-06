And Now The Climate Has Turned Antisemitic

Posted on March 6, 2017 by samivesusu

March 06, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

by Gilad Atzmon

Authorities have determined that tombstones disturbed at a  historic Jewish cemetery in New York this weekend were damaged by environmental causes and not by vandalism and Jew haters. It may suggest that weather also has turned against the chosen people. I am looking forward to see ADL’s reaction to this sudden cosmic change. However, the negligence in the Jewish cemetery suggests that the tribe might not care about its dead as much as it wants the rest of us to believe.

Advertisements

Filed under: anti-semitism, Gilad Atzmon, Jewish left, Jews, victimhood, Zionist entity | Tagged: |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 6, 2017 at 4:34 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: