And Now The Climate Has Turned Antisemitic

March 06, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

by Gilad Atzmon

Authorities have determined that tombstones disturbed at a historic Jewish cemetery in New York this weekend were damaged by environmental causes and not by vandalism and Jew haters. It may suggest that weather also has turned against the chosen people. I am looking forward to see ADL’s reaction to this sudden cosmic change. However, the negligence in the Jewish cemetery suggests that the tribe might not care about its dead as much as it wants the rest of us to believe.

