It’s standard procedure for USA to only bomb countries that can’t properly defend themselves, so Iran should be safe

Posted on by michaellee2009

Iran’s Fully Operational S-300 Systems Wait Patiently For US Freedom Bombers

Iran successfully tests its Russian-made air defense systems. Tehran is now prepared for “democracy from the air

Russia has the best air defense technology in the world.

So it’s no surprise that S-300s and S-400s are selling like hotcakes.

China is already lined to up to receive the S-400, but Iran is currently working with the older model.

It still performs beautifully, though:

The Iranian Air Defense has conducted a test of the Russia-supplied S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile system, evaluating its performance in different combat scenarios. The Russian system was pitted against various aerial targets with small radar cross-section, including a ballistic missile, which the S-300 “smashed,” according to Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili. The Iranian military also ran a simulation of electronic warfare countermeasures to test the ability of the S-300 to lock on targets in difficult conditions.

Russia’s ability to sell Tehran these systems was hampered by U.N. sanctions. Now that these have been lifted, Tehran has moved swiftly to stock up on all the air defense it can get its hands on.

It’s standard procedure for Washington to only bomb countries that can’t properly defend themselves, so for the time being, war with Iran has been averted.

Another victory for Russia?

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Russia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |