Israel to demolish Palestinian village in West Bank

Israeli Civil Administration in occupied West Bank announced on Monday it had decided to demolish Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar.

The village is located in Area C, according to the Oslo Peace Accords signed between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in 1993. This area is under Israel security and administrative control.

Israel newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli Civil Administration in the West Bank had issued 42 demolition orders.

According to the local Palestinian villagers, who have been living in this village since before the Israeli occupation of 1948, the demolition of 42 homes means that more than two thirds of the village would be vanished.

Earlier, the villagers appealed against Israeli demolition orders, but the Israeli courts failed to prevent Israeli occupation from carrying out the demolitions.

Hundreds of the Palestinians live in the village without the basic infrastructure. They rejected an Israeli proposal to move to another place, stressing this is their own land and no one obliges them to leave it.

The Israeli occupation is planning to confiscate the land of this village in order to build facilities serving the illegal nearby Israeli Jewish settlements.