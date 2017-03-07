What is it about the USA that leads them to believe they have a God given right to invade any sovereign nation?

Posted on by michaellee2009

US Soldiers Spotted in Country They Shouldn’t Be in, Again

Assad needs to file a restraining order against these weirdos

The northern Syrian city of Manbij is now under Syrian government control.

But apparently the Americans did not receive the memo, which doesn’t really surprise us because they shouldn’t be in Syria in the first place.

Maybe they think their invitation got lost in the mail? “Sure”.

The Americans are currently zooming around Manbij in their souped-up cars — we assume in a lame attempt to pick up girls:

US troops were spotted in a convoy of armored vehicles illegally in the Syrian city of Manbij on Saturday. The US armored vehicles will be concentrated in northern Manbij to conduct the demarcation between the forces of the Manbij Military Council and Euphrates Shield troops. Fighting between the Manbij Military Council and Euphrates Shield troops reportedly continues in the areas to the west of Manbij.

Oh well. There’s nothing more American than driving around aimlessly in over-sized trucks with machine guns.

This is a pleasant follow-up story to a front-line report we ran not long ago, “Fictitious Russian Airstrike Almost Kills American Soldiers Who Shouldn’t Be in Syria”.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |