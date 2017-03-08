Break-ins, cash theft, arrests in West Bank sweep by israeli army

Palestine Information Center – March 7, 2017

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at daybreak Tuesday stormed West Bank provinces and wreaked havoc on Palestinian ex-prisoners’ homes.

Reporting from the southern West Bank province of al-Khalil, a PIC news correspondent said the IOF ravaged over 20 ex-prisoners’ homes and seized cash.

Ex-prisoner Fayez Mesk was detained by the IOF for hours and subjected to intensive questioning before he was released afterwards.

Ex-prisoner Mesk said on Facebook that the occupation soldiers stole 15,000 shekels from his home.

The campaign also targeted the homes of ex-prisoners Anas Zagheir, Ahmed al-Aweiwi (journalist), Sheikh Fawzi al-Khatib, and Hesham al-Sharbati, among others.

The Israeli forces also rummaged into the home of ex-prisoner Rasmi Doufesh, the father of the two slain Palestinians Tareq and Jihad, and seized laptops and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army claimed, overnight, responsibility for the abduction of a Hamas activist from Jenin’s southern town of Qabatiya and two other Palestinians from Husan, west of Bethlehem, on allegations of involvement in anti-occupation activities.

The IOF further closed a blacksmith shop in Jama’in village, in southern Nablus, and seized all of its equipment on claims that it was used to manufacture weapons.

The IOF also claimed that weapons and ammunition were detected in Bartaa, near Jenin.

At the same time, thousands of dollars were seized by the Israeli army in arbitrary assaults targeting Palestinian homes in al-Khalil on allegations that they are funneled to anti-occupation organizations.

Meanwhile, a flock of Israeli military patrols, escorted by a police jeep, stormed Nablus’s eastern towns of Rujaib and Ourata and rummaged into civilian homes. A Palestinian vehicle was seized from Rujaib in the process.

The campaign culminated in the abduction of six Palestinians from southern Jenin. At least 20 Palestinian homes have been subjected to abrupt searches in Bartaa town, to the east.

The occupation army further cracked down on the Palestinian residents and subjected dozens to exhaustive interrogation.

The list of Jenin arrestees included Saleh Hathnawi Mootassem Qubha, Mu’nis Qubha, Mujahed Khatib, and the two brothers Hamed and Maher.

At predawn time, Palestinian youth Talib Jumu’a sustained thigh wounds in clashes with the IOF in Kafr Kaddoum, in eastern Qalqilya. He was rushed to a local hospital for urgent treatment.

The IOF further kidnapped a Palestinian youth from the town and summoned four others to questioning.

The Israeli forces reportedly raked through Qalqilya’s eastern town of Azzoun and broke into the home of the Palestinian citizen Sofyan Awdeh before they attacked his family members.