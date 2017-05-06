Heavy casualties as ISIS suicide bomber hits Kurdish convoy north of Raqqa

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, an Islamic State suicide bomber blew up amid a gathering of Kurdish militants, inflicting heavy casualties on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern Raqqa countryside.

According to Amaq Agency, some 20 Kurdish fighters of the US-backed SDF were killed and an additional 10 wounded. The SVBIED snuck up on a SDF convoy west of Hazemah town and hit four vehicles, setting them alight in the process.

Kurdish forces are currently gearing up for the decisive offensive on Raqqa city, ultimately looking to dislodge ISIS militants from their very own capital.

Earlier this week, the SDF imposed full control over Tabqa, thus expelling jihadist forces from a former ISIS bastion in the western Raqqa countryside.