Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine (27 April – 03 May 2017)

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (27 April – 03 May 2017)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(27 April – 03 May 2017)

37 Palestinian civilians were wounded during peaceful protests in the West Bank.

Among the wounded were 14 children, one of whom was wounded in al-Eisawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

14 journalists, including 3 female ones, were beaten while covering a protest in occupied Jerusalem.

Fire was set to 10 stores and 2 restaurants in Beita central market, due to which they were completely burnt.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 60 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the southern Gaza Strip.

85 civilians, including 27 children and a girl, were arrested. Fifteen of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

12 of them, including 6 children and the girl, were arrested during peaceful protests.

Storming the vicinity of Hebron Governmental Hospital and a Palestinian civilian was arrested.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

Settlers attacked Burin and Ourif villages, south of Nablus, and set fire to dozens of olive trees.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Two fishermen were arrested in the northern Gaza Strip and their boat was confiscated.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Four civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (27 April – 03 May 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 37 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children, in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to pursuit the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and open fire at Palestinian farmers at the border areas.

In the West Bank, the majority of cities witnessed protests in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. Israeli forces used force against the protests, resulting in the injury of 14 children. Twenty of them sustained live bullet wounds, 16 others sustained metal bullet wounds and another was hit with a gas canister to the head. Moreover, Israeli forces attacked 14 journalists, including 3 female ones, while covering a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners organized in occupied Jerusalem. The cases of injury were as follows:

Protests in solidarity with the prisoners : 22 civilians were wounded, including 9 children. Fourteen of them were wounded by live ammunition, 7 others were wounded by metal bullets and one was hit by a gas canister to the head.

: 22 civilians were wounded, including 9 children. Fourteen of them were wounded by live ammunition, 7 others were wounded by metal bullets and one was hit by a gas canister to the head. Weekly protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities : 8 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Two of them were wounded by live ammunition and 6 others were wounded by metal bullets.

: 8 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Two of them were wounded by live ammunition and 6 others were wounded by metal bullets. Incursions: 7 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Four of them were wounded by live ammunition and the 3 others were wounded by metal bullets. Among the wounded was a child, who was wounded in al-Eisawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

In the same context, tear gas canisters and sound bombs heavily fired at the protest organized at Beit village intersection, south of Nablus, resulted in setting fire to the central market. As a result, 10 stores and 2 restaurants were burnt.

In the Gaza Strip, concerning Israeli attacks on fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea, on 30 April 2017, Israeli navy forces opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Beit Lahia shore, north of the Gaza Strip. They surrounded a fishing boat sailing within 2.5 nautical miles, arrested 2 brothers on board of the boat and confiscated the boat and fishing nets. Other attacks recurred in the morning and afternoon on Monday, 01 May 2017 and on Tuesday morning, 02 May 2017.

On 30 April 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles off Deir al-Balah shore in the central Gaza Strip. Similar attacks recurred in the same area on 01 and 03 May 2017.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 27 April 2017, Israeli forces shelled a Palestinian border guard site, east of al-Salqa valley, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

On 30 April 2017, Israeli forces stationed in the east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in the east of al-Fokhari village. No casualties were reported.

On 02 May 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed in a watchtower, east of Gaza valley, northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp, opened fire at farmers and shepherds in the border area. no casualties were reported as well.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 60 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 85 Palestinian civilians, including 27 children and a girl. Thirty-three of them, including 15 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem, while 12 others, including 6 children and the girl were arrested while participating in a protest supporting the Palestinian prisoners.

On 28 April 2017, Israeli forces surrounded Hebron Governmental Hospital and fired gas canisters at the entrance to the emergency section. As a result, the glass was smashed. Israeli undercover units stormed then the vicinity of the hospital and arrested a Palestinian civilian.

In the Gaza Strip, on 30 April 2017, Israeli forces conducted an incursion into the east of al-Qarara village, while conducted another one in the east of al-Fokhari village on 03 May. In both incursions, Israeli forces levelled lands along the border fence for few hours and withdrew later.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Settlement activities

On 27 April 2017, a group of settlers from “Brakha” settlement moved into the outskirts of Burin village, south of Nablus, under the guardianship of the Israeli forces. They set fire to the mountain, due to which, dozens of olive trees were burnt before the Palestinian civilians and civil defence could extinguish the fire.

On 29 April 2017, under the guardianship of the Israeli forces, a group of settlers from “Yetshar” settlement attacked a house belonging to the family of Monir Suleiman, northeast of Ourif village, south of Nablus. As a result of the attack, the windows were smashed.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 27 April 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus from the eastern side and stationed in al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighborhood. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Alaa’ Faed al- Qadoumi (14) from the abovementioned neighborhood.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Farei’ Sedqi Sawaftah (43), Osama Sati Sawaftah (32) and Samir Abu Muhsen Daraghmah (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tammoun village, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Lout Mohammed Sa’id Busharat (34).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqabet Taffuh village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wadee’i Badran Jaber (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nasir Redwan Abu Thabet (22), a student at the Media Faculty in En-Najah National University.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed AMjed Deriyah (18) and Ahmed Abdul Rahim Deriyah (28).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 2 civilians, including a child, namely Sa’ed Abdul Majid ‘Obaid (15) and ‘Ali Mohammed Rashid ‘Amer (20). At approximately 08:00, they were released.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces stationed at the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 2 artillery shells at Palestinian borer guard site, east of Wadi al-Salqa village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’i, Ethna, Taffouh, al-Koum and Deir Samet villages in Hebron.

Friday, 28 April 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dauheh village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan al-Zughari and then arrested his 3 sons namely Malek (22), Mousa (33) and Hamadah (37).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Naji Abdullah Hejazi (43) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Fahmah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hesham Sa’id Sa’abnah (25).

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets, during which a number of Palestinian youngster gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired tear gas canisters and metal bullets at them. As a result, Osama Omer Abu Se’dah (11) sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Naqourh village, northwest of Nablus; Dura, Kharsa, Bani Na’im villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Saturday, 29 April 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Thanabah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Jehad Jamal Ahmed ‘Enbas (23), ‘Adel Nabhan Abdullah ‘Oudah (23) and ‘Odai Tayseer Husni Abdullah (26).

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaher area in the southern side of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They made their way to “Karmi Tsur” settlement, which is about 500 meters to the south of the abovementioned area. The soldiers deployed between houses and agricultural lands. After that, a number of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men in response. As a result, a number of woungsters sustained tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot. After that, the soldiers closed the road, forced some drivers to stop their cars by firing tear gas canisters at They then detained a number of cars after forcing their drivers to stop and fired gas canisters in response. The soldiers stayed in the area for 2 hours and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; al-Naqurah village, northwest of Nablus; Bedia village, west of Salfit; Hebron; Sa’ir, Tarqumiya and al-Mawreq villages.

Sunday, 30 April 2017

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested As’ad Mahmoud Maraheel (37) from al-Makhfiyah neighbourhood, west of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Beit al-Maa’ refugee camp, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Rabi’ Shawkat Khalid (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dauheh village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Abu ‘Ajamiyah and then arrested his child Mohammed (15).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’men Moneer Mesbah (22), representative of the Islamic Bloc in En-Najah National University.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to al-Qaisi family using metal detectors. They detained the family members in one room in each house. After 4 hours of searching the houses, the soldiers arrested Ghassan Abdul Mo’ti Khalil Qaisi (28) and then withdrew taking him to an unknown destination. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested 5 other civilians from the village after they raided and searched their houses. The arrested civilians were identified as Yusuf ‘Ali ‘Awad, Nash’at Feisal Eslemiyha, Fadi Saleem Eslemiyah, Ahmed Abdul Karim Farajallah and Ra’fat Raed Metleq Abu Juhaishah.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Osama Khaled Mousa Yamin (25).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Thnabah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Fadi Banan Mohammed Sowan (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ertah Suburb, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Alaa’ Jabrin Mohammed Balhawi (33) and Mohammed Mohammed Ahmed Balhawi (51).

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to ‘Adnan Sha’ban Abu Ryalah (50). The boat was sailing within 2.5 nautical miles and manned by Sha’ban (36) and Mohammed (22). The soldiers ordered them to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards the Israeli boat. They then arrested them and confiscated their boat and the fishing nets that were on board.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip an Israel for hours before they redeployed.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Fukhari village. The shooting continued for minutes, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles off Deir al-Balah shore in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Thaheriyah village, south of the city an Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 01 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Mutinah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Tayseer Ghunaimat (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Suneinah neighbourhood in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Marwan ‘Ali ‘Ashour (20) and then arrested him. The military jeeps then moved towards Tareq Ben Zeyad intersection. They raided and searched Gheith family divan and damaged its contents. They also raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel Barkat Gheith and confiscated his car.

Around the same time, Israeli forces move into Sanjal village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses one of them belongs to Kahled Abdul Rahman Shabanah (40), a former prisoner, who went on a hunger strike in solidarity with the prisoners in the Israeli jails. The Israeli forces also closed the main entrances to the villages with cement cubes obstructing the traffic, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village, in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area at approximately 18:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles off Deir al-Balah shore in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul; Beit Ummer village, in Hebron; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Tuesday, 02 May 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military jeeps moved into al-Rahmah Mount in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’ed Bayoud al-Tamimi (60) and then topped the roof of the house and turned it into a military watchtower. They later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Wesam Sobhi Maghslah (20) and Mohammed ‘Ali Khudairat (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Johr al-Deek), northeast of al-Buraij refugee camp, opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds in the border area. As a result, they were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces moved into Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus. They established a checkpoint near al-Sahabah Mosque at the eastern entrance to the village. The soldiers stopped the Palestinian cars, checked the civilian’s ID’s. After that, a number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters and metal bullets to disperse the protestors. Abdul ‘Athim Ahmed Mahmoud Wadi (44), Mayor of Qasrah village, arrived at the area at approximately 20:45. When he stepped out of his car in between the protestors, the soldiers fired metal bullets at the protestors. As a result, Wadi sustained 2 metal bullet wounds to the thigh and right ankle. He was transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as minor.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, Dura and Bani Na’im village.

Wednesday, 03 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli naval forces stationed in the sea, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. No casualties were reported, but the shooting caused fear among the fishermen and forced them to leave for fear of being wounded.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fujjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ahemed Ziyad Abdullah Darirah (17), Yaser Ziyad Yaser Darirah (15) and Ahmed Sami Darirah(15).

At approximately 06:50, Israeli forces accompanied by military vehicles moved about 100 meters into al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military vehicles leveled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for few hours before re-deploying along the border fence.

At approximately 11:00, a group of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, where Israeli forces closed the camp’s entrance and deployed on the road leading to the western entrance to the camp. The Palestinian young men threw stones at Israeli military vehicles, closed the entrance near UNRWA distribution center and then set fire to tires. The Israeli soldiers chased the young men and fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with live bullets and were then taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. ( PCHR keeps the names of the wounded persons).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beta village, south of Nablus; Taffuh village, al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 28 April 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 4 civilians, including 2 children, sustained metal bullet wounds. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians)

Following the Friday prayer dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration in protest against the confiscation of Palestinian’s lands and in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike. The Protestors made their way to the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers then fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them in response. As a result, 2 civilians sustained live bullet wounds and were then transferred to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians)

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 17:30 on Saturday, 29 April 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, sustained metal bullet wounds. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians)

Demonstrations in Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 27 April 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered after ending an activity organized by the residents of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. They made their way towards the village entrance at which the Israeli authorities established a military watchtower. The young men threw stones at the soldiers, who fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters in response. Backup forces arrived at the area and closed the village entrance with an iron gate. Other soldiers topped roofs of houses belonging to Abdul ‘Aziz Mahmoud Abu ‘Ayash, Mohammed Hammad Abu Mariyah, and Mohammed Ahmed ‘Awad. The soldiers fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at the stone-throwers. The clashes continued until the evening, resulting in a number of civilians suffering tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Thursday, a number of young men organized a peaceful protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, who went on a hunger strike, near the entrance of “Ofer” military camp established in Betounia and Rafat villages, west of Ramallah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets in response. As a result, 12 civilians, including 7 children, sustained wounds. Eight of the wounded civilians were hit with live bullets, three were hit with metal bullets, and one was hit with a tear gas canister wounding him to the head. Moreover, the soldiers attacked and beat up Tareq Ehab al-Mohtaseb (20) and then arrested him. (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians)

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and International human rights defenders organized a demonstration in Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate. (PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilians)

At approximately 18:00 on the same Thursday, “‎Lajee” Center organized a protest at the northern entrance to Bethlehem. A large number of prisoners’ families and relatives along with activists of the Popular Resistance Committee. They made their way to ‘Aydah refugee camp towards the northern entrance to the city. When the protestors arrived at the military checkpoint, north of Bethlehem, the soldiers fired tear gas canisters at them and chased them. They then arrested Abdullah Naser al-‘Afifi (15) and Tamer ‘Awad (14).

At approximately 20:00 on the same Thursday, dozens of young men from Shu’fat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, organized a demonstration in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The protestors marched the camp streets until they arrived at the military checkpoint. The young men threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. The soldiers then fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. They arrested ‘Abbas ‘Azzam (21) after they severely beat him up.

Following the Friday prayer on 28 April 2017, hundreds of Palestinian civilians performed prayers at the crossroad of Beta village, south of Nablus. The prayers were called for by the National Committee to Support the Prisoners in the friction areas with the Israeli forces to support the prisoners’ legitimate demands. At the end of the prayer, the civilians threw stones at the Israeli forces comprised of 6 military jeeps and 2 cars of the Civil Administration in addition to 50 soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet to the right leg. At approximately 15:00, the Israeli forces heavily fired tear gas canisters at the protestors. Some of those canisters hit Beta Central Market, so fire broke out in it. The Civil Defense crews could not extinguish the fire until at approximately 21:00 on the same day. The following property was damaged:

Tareq Mohammed Kheizaran: 2 barracks (110 square meters each) contained items used in canning fruits and vegetables. Wesam Ghassan Saleh Hamayel and his partner Anwar Helal Bani Shamsah: a 100-square-meter barrack containing machines. Abdullah Shaker Duwaikat: an 18-square-meter restaurant, which contained a fridge, cooking gas and 3 cooking gas pipes. Abdul Naser Khalil Abdul Fattah ‘Attallah: a 60-square-meter restaurant built of tin plates and bricks. Khaled Ibrahim Khalil Abu Msalam: a 1000-square-meter barrack, which contained items. Elbana Company for Import & Export belonging to Eyad Mohammed Khalil Bana: 2 barracks of 800 square meters each. They contained 22 tons of garlic, 500 boxes of organges, 3000 small boxes, 353 cartons of date and 1000 wooden large cartoons. A company belonging to Zeyad Abdullah ‘Atallah: 2 barracks built of tin plates. The first was built on an area of 300 square meters and the other on 200 square meters. They contained plastic and wooden boxes. ‘Allam Hamdi Bazian a 300-square-meter barrack that contained plastic and wooden boxes. Ayman Rezqallah Mohammed Aqtash: a 360-square-meter barrack that contained wooden boxes and Nylon used for packaging.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in al-Tallah area overlooking Deir al-Hatab Bypass Road, northeast of Nablus, adjacent to ‘Asker refugee camp. The protestors threw stones at the abovementioned Road when the Israeli forces moved into the area and fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds. (PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilian)

On the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, who went on a hunger strike, near the entrance of “Ofer” military camp established in Betounia and Rafat villages, west of Ramallah. When the protestors arrived at the area, the Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters, sound bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg. The Israeli forces also attacked Mohammed Ayman Abu ‘Atiyah (17), from al-Am’ari refugee camp, and Ahmed ‘Adnan al-Khdour (19), from Betounia village, west of the city, and then arrested them.

Note: during the same Friday, Israeli forces used force to disperse the demonstrations organized in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike. The demonstrations were organized in the following areas: Howarah checkpoint, south of Nablus; ‘Ourta checkpoint, southeast of the city; Beit Furik checkpoint, east of the city; al-Naqourah village near “Shafi Shamron” settlement, northwest of the city. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the civilians at the end of the Friday prayer. As a result, dozens of the civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot by paramedics who were in the area.

At the end of Friday prayers, hundreds of Palestinian civilians participated in a demonstration organized by national factions in Hebron in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. They made their way from al-Husain Mosque in Hebron towards Ebn Rashed intersection, where a permanent sit-in tent is established. After half an hour, dozens of young men made their way to al-Zawiyah Gate in the city. However, an Israeli infantry unit arrived at the entrance to al-Shuhada’ Street. They then fired tear gas canisters at the civilians, who then threw stones and empty bottles and set fire to tires in Abu al-Hums road in order to prevent the Israeli jeeps and wastewater pumping vehicle, which sank the area with skunk water, from moving. The soldiers then chased the young men near Hebron Governmental Hospital and then randomly fired live bullets at them. As a result, a 14-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the left knee and then was transferred to the abovementioned hospital. The soldiers continued moving towards the road that leads to the entrance to the emergency department in Hebron Governmental Hospital as one of them fired tear gas canister at the entrance. As a result, the glass crashed. The Israeli soldiers stationed in the area until the afternoon when Israeli undercover officers dressed like Palestinian civilians raided the vicinity of the hospital and arrested Fares Sa’di al-Haimuni (21), taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration and made their way from the set-in tent established in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike to military watchtower established at the eastern entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. When the demonstrators arrived at Khelet al-‘Ein area, an infantry unit, which deployed in the road, closed the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canister at the demonstrators, who spread between houses while the wastewater pumping vehicle pumped wastewater at the vehicles and shops. After that, a number of soldiers topped the roofs of houses and fired live bullets at the civilians. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the back of the right thigh, and a 45-year-old civilian was hit with a metal bullet to the right leg. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Governmental Hospital in the city via civilian vehicles. The soldiers, who were on the roofs, stayed there until at approximately 18:00. Some of the houses’ owners were identified as Faleh ‘Arar, Reyad ‘Arar and Mohammed Kamel Abu Maria.

At approximately 17:30 on Saturday, 29 April 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in al-‘Amoud Gate yard, Nablus and Salah Eden Streets at the entrances to East Jerusalem’s Old City in order to organize a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The protest paved its way from al-‘Amoud Gate square as the civilians were raising prisoners’ photos and slogans supporting their demands. The soldiers then confiscated the photos and slogans and patrolled in front of the entrance to al-‘Amoud Gate and its yard. They also prevented Palestinians from entering through the abovementioned gate. Israeli mounted police officers then chased the civilians from Nablus Street into the bus station. Some of the protestors challenge the Israeli officers and chanted slogans and raised some photos of the prisoners. However, the officers attacked and beat them and then beat the media workers, who were in the area covering the protest, with their riffles’ butts. As a result, a number of them sustained bruises. Photographer ‘Ammar ‘Awa sustained bruises to the hand after being beaten with riffles’ butts. He said to PCHR’s field worker that he and a group of journalists, including Ahmed Gharablah, were in the area when the Israeli forces suddenly started beating them and forced them to leave the area. Photographer Ahmed Gharablah fell on the ground and his camera lens crushed when the mounted police officers was chasing him. The Israeli forces also pushed Nawal Hejazi, a reporter at Al-Kofiya TV Channel, causing her various bruises.

Journalist Diyala Juwaihan said to PCHR fieldworker that the Israeli forces beat her with their hands, so she sustained bruises to the back and neck. She also knew that journalist Misaa’ Abu Ghazalah, photojournalists Mahmoud ‘Eliyan, Senan Abu Mizer, Fayez Abu Ermilah, ‘Ali Yasin, Mustafa al-Kharouf, Roze al-Zour, Rami al-Khatib, Raja’e al-Khatib and Eyad al-Taweel sustained bruises due to the Israeli attacks. Their wounds were classified as minor. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested Yasin Sbaih (31), Loay Faraj Jaber (19), Suheib Ahmed Syiam (16) and ‘Amr Sa’ed al-Qawasmi (15). The journalists’ cameras recorded the arrest and beating of 3 of them.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 01 May 2017, Israeli forces suppressed an activity organized by a number of young men in al’Amoud Gate yard at the entrances to East Jerusalem’s Old City in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. The participants drew paintings showing solidarity with the prisoners and wrote slogans to support prisoners’ fair demands. However, the soldiers prevented participants from continuing the activity, confiscated the paintings and dispersed them. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces arrested Somoud Naser Abu Khdair (21) and took her with them.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

