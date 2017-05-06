Who pulls Ali Abunimah’s strings?

The question that comes to my mind is, how is it possible that twenty-two Palestinian activists, three of them notable public figures, find themselves “engineered” by the likes of Tony Greenstein, a Jewish ethnic activist regarded by many supporters of Palestine as little more than an Israeli asset? Is it possible that the person who runs Electronic Intifada is, In fact, handled by a Jewish puppeteer, a person who himself has an extensively dubious past including a significant criminal record of credit card theft, shop lifting and vandalism?

Palestinian Solidarity has, by now, been reduced into a collective paralysis but now, at least, we know why: the discourse of the oppressed is shaped by the sensitivities of the oppressor.

So I am taking this opportunity to thank Mr Greenstein for his admission. It is indeed, most timely since it is precisely this Jewish appreciation for the incalculable value of controlled opposition which is exactly where my forthcoming book Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto lands.

It seems that once again, and after all these years, Tony Greenstein will be running my PR campaign. Hooray.