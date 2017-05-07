SAA REPORTS: Syrian Arab Army successfully advancing in Al-Shomriya Mountains in Eastern Homs countryside

Posted on by michaellee2009

Source

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Hezbollah captured the Rajm al-Aali heights in the northern Al-Shomriya mountains in the eastern Homs countryside.

The operation’s goal is to secure the area northwest of the T4 military airport in order to prevent ISIS from carrying out any future attack in this area after the SAA would launch its large attack to break the Daesh (ISIS, ISIL) siege on Deir Ezzor.

From its side, Daesh shelled SAA positions in the area east of Palmyra with mortars.

The Daesh-linked news agency Amaq also published photos of weapons seized by Daesh mercenary-terrorists during the clashes in the mountains of Al-Shomriya yesterday.

Separately, Syrian air force warplanes targeted Daesh positions in Al-Habra al-Sharkia village in the eastern Homs countryside and destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to Daesh.

Since yesterday, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been conducting an iintense bombing campaign against Daesh terrorists in eastern Palmyra.

According to reports, Russian forces have moved four TOS-1A multiple rocket launchers to the area of Palmyra, where these systems will provide a fire support for the advancing government forces.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIL, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Homs, Palmyra |