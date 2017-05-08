Al-Moallem: Syrian Gov’t Keen on Stopping the Bloodshed, Improving Living Conditions

Local Editor

Syrian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem stressed that the Syrian government supports the memorandum on the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria which was signed at the end of the fourth round of Astana talks on Syria.

“You followed up what was achieved at Astana 4, particularly with regard to signing a memorandum on establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria,” al-Moallem said in a press conference on Monday, adding “the Syrian Government supported what came in the memorandum based on its keenness on stopping the bloodshed and to improve the living conditions of the Syrian population and in the hope that all armed parties will be committed to the provisions of the memorandum. But if any violation takes place, the Syrian army will be prepared to respond in a decisive manner.”

He went on saying “of course, we look forward that this memorandum will achieve its intentions which are basically separating the armed groups which signed the agreement of the cessation of hostilities on 30/12/2016 from Jabhat al-Nusra and Daesh and the other groups affiliated with them.”

Regarding the political track, al-Moallem said that the Syrian government has always been present in the Geneva meetings, noting that the date for the next round of these meetings hasn’t been set yet, adding that unfortunately the Geneva track remains at a standstill because there is no patriotic opposition that thinks about Syria instead of receiving instructions from its operators.

He said that the alternative that is being pursued is national reconciliations, affirming that Syria is extending its hand to all those who want to resolve their status include those who bear arms, noting that several reconciliations have been achieved across Syria, adding “today, a reconciliation started in Barzeh and al-Qaboun and talks are under way in order to evacuate al-Yarmouk Camp from gunmen, and I think that the Syrian people have felt the importance and the effectiveness of these reconciliations.”

He asserted that there will not be international forces under the supervision of the UN, and the Russian guarantor clarified that military police forces will be deployed, in addition to monitoring centers, noting that the memo on de-escalation zones has a duration of six months that can be renewed if this experiment proves successful and produces the desired results.

“The guarantors should help the factions which signed the cessation of hostilities agreement and desire to drive away Jabhat al-Nusra from their areas,” al-Moallem added.

Al-Moallem said that Jordan’s role form the beginning of the crisis till today is known for us, not to mention the Military Operations Command [MOC], asserting that “if the Jordanian forces entered without coordination with the Syrian government they will be considered as hostile forces.”

He added the task of guarantors is maintaining those areas from foreign interference, enhancing security in them and not attacking the Syrian Arab Army because then the right to respond will be legitimate.



Source: SANA, Edited by website team

08-05-2017 | 14:37

Related Videos