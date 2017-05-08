‘Israel’ to Upgrade Fence on Part of Lebanese Border

Local Editor

After a Lebanese civilian managed to cross unnoticed into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories last week, the Zionist War Ministry is set to begin installing a new fence along two stretches and a number of kilometers of the Lebanese border.



The fence will be similar to what the occupation entity has on Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian frontiers.

One area is near settlement of Rosh Hanikra on the Mediterranean coast, and the other is near Metula. The two areas in the $28 million project have been deemed a top priority by the Zionist Northern Command.

The barrier is to be built in two segments of the Palestine-Lebanon border, the Zionist army and ministerial sources told Haaretz.

The plans call for a six-meter-high fence to be built in some sections, similar to what has been installed on the ‘Israeli’-Egyptian border, the Golan border and over 30 kilometers of the Jordanian border.

The fence is to be made of steel and barbed wire, and to be topped with razor wire, along with other technological solutions. In some areas, concrete walls will also be installed.

One officer who served near the Lebanese border called the existing border fencing “junk,” adding that the plans for the new fence were a key response to developments such as the establishment of the Hezbollah Radwan commandos, which will be able to fight in the occupied territories, not only in Lebanon.

Following last week’s infiltration, the army said a deputy company commander had been dismissed and disciplinary action had been taken against the sector’s company commander.

This came after an investigation revealed deficiencies in the performance of the forces in the area.

Four other soldiers will face disciplinary proceedings, though the enemy’s army did not give further details.

Source: Haaretz, Edited by website team