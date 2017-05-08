israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: Israeli Navy Injures A Palestinian Fisherman In Northern Gaza

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Monday evening, several Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, wounding a fisherman.
Medical sources said the fisherman, identified as Mohammad Abu Ryala, suffered moderate wounds, and was moved to the Indonesian hospital, in northern Gaza.
The attack pushed the fishermen back to shore in fear additional Israeli escalation against them, and their boats.
The fishermen in Gaza are subject to daily Israeli assaults and violations, including many fatal attacks, and incidents that led to injuries, property damage and many abductions, in addition to the illegal confiscation of their boats.
