israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: Israeli Navy Injures A Palestinian Fisherman In Northern Gaza

Posted on by michaellee2009

May 8, 2017 9:49 PM

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Monday evening, several Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, wounding a fisherman.

Medical sources said the fisherman, identified as Mohammad Abu Ryala, suffered moderate wounds, and was moved to the Indonesian hospital, in northern Gaza.

The attack pushed the fishermen back to shore in fear additional Israeli escalation against them, and their boats.

The fishermen in Gaza are subject to daily Israeli assaults and violations, including many fatal attacks, and incidents that led to injuries, property damage and many abductions, in addition to the illegal confiscation of their boats.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Break The siege, collective punishment, Jewish Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |