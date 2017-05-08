JIMMY DORE SHOW: “REPORTER ACTUALLY IN S-Y-R-I-A EXPOSES MEDIA LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING “

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In Gaza

Very pleased to have been on Jimmy Dore’s show. I have a lot of respect for Jimmy, unabashedly speaking truth on Syria and many other issues–in fact, he has paid a price with Youtube demonetizing his videos. [On that note, how you can support his work:

▶Become a PATRON▶ https://www.patreon.com/jimmydore]





May 4, 2017, The Jimmy Dore Show

RELATED LINKS:

-This reporter, who actually was in Syria, exposes media lies about everything (Video), Alex Christoforou, May 5, 2017, The Duran

-Western corporate media ‘disappears’ over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors, Eva Bartlett, Aug 14, 2016, SOTT.net

-Aleppo: How US & Saudi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’, Eva Bartlett, Nov 29, 2016, MintPress News

-“Zeinab, she was forced to watch the massacre of 116 children”–Vanessa Beeley on Terrorists’ Massacre of Foua Kafraya civilians, In Gaza

-The Guardian view on Aleppo: More Western lies about Syria, Eva Bartlett, Sep 8, 2016, SOTT.net

*mentioned: [Syrian Militants Have Access to Chlorine Gas: Plant Owner, Apr 1, 2013, NTI

“Radical Islamist militants have access to large quantities of chlorine gas that might have been used last month in a lethal strike near the Syrian city of Aleppo, Time magazine reported on Monday.”

“No one can know for certain, but if it turns out chlorine gas was used in the attack, then the first possibility is that it was mine,” Sabbagh said. “There is no other factory in Syria that can make this gas, and now it is under opposition control.”]

Related Articles

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Eva Bartlett, ISIL, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria |