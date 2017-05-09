The testing of Astana by Turkey and Iran together تركيا وإيران واختبار أستانة معاً

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The testing of Astana by Turkey and Iran together

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Turkish –Iranian relationship has not been broken even at the climax of the face-to-face fighting from behind the Syrian barricades, and in the time of the Russian- Turkish confrontation, Iran and Turkey gave their common interests a priority to the issues of disagreement, but this did not prevent the fact that the ongoing confrontation in the region was a Turkish –Iranian confrontation in a way and a Turkish-Iranian cooperation in another way. The confrontation between the American project and its opponents is summarized at the level of the region with a direct confrontation that was led by Turkey in order to transfer Syria to the American bank. According to active Iranian officials, the war on Syria became possible with Turkey, but without it, it had not occurred, because the hostile Saudi discourse against Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah surpasses the ceiling of the Turkish discourse. Therefore Saudi Arabia becomes the opposite party in the dispute, because the Saudi discourse has become valuable in Syria because it is on the same bank with Turkey the closer neighboring country to Syria, the member in the NATO, and the global leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood. On the other hand, when it is the time for the settlements, Turkey goes to war within its allies in order to be the negotiator since it is the partner that represents its allies in making politics, provided through the cooperation with Iran. As Turkey perfects the rivalry it perfects the cooperation and perfects what is between them.

The US concept of the political process was to record the defeat of Syria and its allies at their forefront Iran, so it was translated through the insistence of alienating Iran away from Geneva Conference through a Saudi veto adopted by the Americans, the Secretary-General of the United Nations has committed to that and withdrawn the invitation which was addressed to Iran to attend, according to UN commitments to Russia to put Iran at the same level with the regional participated countries even alone among the five opponents; Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and UAE. It was clear that the change of the US concept of the political process as a framework for overthrowing the Syrian President has occurred by the forces of change in the battlefields, as it was clear that this gradual change was accompanied by a gradual shift in the Iranian role from marginalization and the exclusion to a marginal role in a symbolic presence towards effective partnership in Geneva Conference after the Russian military positioning, the shifts caused by the Sukhoi, and the Iranian role in these shifts. But when Aleppo was liberated by the Syrian army and its allies and the launch of Astana path, Iran imposed its presence as a third partner in parallel with Turkey in exchange of international and the regional recognition of the leadership of Russia of that path.

Russia which moved from a second-class partner in Geneva path knows that the change in the field and the fall of the military projects that set in Washington and Ankara to have control on Syria have made it an acceptable peer to Washington, towards the recognition of its planned role which was translated by Astana formula. If the temporal exit from Astana coincided with the illusions of changing the military field in the invasions of Damascus and Hama after the stage of assuming the powers by the new US President Donald Trump and his strikes and the accompanied Israeli raids, then the revival of Astana path would depend on the fall of these bets either in Washington or in Ankara.

As the recognition of the Russian leadership of the political path in Syria was grasped after the reluctance and the attempts of change, the Iranian role is exposed to attempts of disrupt that want implicitly to object the presence of Turkey as an opposite partner at the expense of the Saudi ally which is adopted by Washington as a partner in the confrontation with Iran. Israel shares the objection with Saudi Arabia through the voices of the Syrian armed groups, that do not want to clash with Turkey, but at the same time they saw in its participation devotion for Iran as a reference in the solution, Turkey got a monopoly of representing officially the opposite bank of the new regional regime led by Russia, that its final balances are not stable yet, and maybe its fate will be determined in the coming days depending on how the situation will be on the Iraqi-Syrian borders which forms the compulsory passage of Iran to Syria and across it to the resistance movements. Will it be under the control of the Syrian army and the popular crowd or under the control of the Americans and the militias which they were talking a lot about their role across the Jordanian borders towards the Syrian Badiya and the Syrian-Iraqi bordered line?

Who reads the military map of the movement of the Syrian army knows that the new path of Astana and the areas of calming are not explained neither by the certainty of the political solution, nor by the confidence in Turkey in separating the armed factions from Al Nusra, but by a Syrian-Iranian-Russian plan with the resistance to resolve the situation in Badiya and the Syrian-Iraqi borders, then scene will be different on all the political and the military levels

– لم تنقطع العلاقة التركية الإيرانية حتى في ذروة التقاتل وجهاً لوجه من وراء المتاريس السورية، وفي زمن المواجهة الروسية التركية بقيت إيران وتركيا تتركان للمصالح المشتركة أولوية على الغلو في قضايا الخلاف، لكن ذلك لم يمنع حقيقة كون المواجهة الدائرة في المنطقة مواجهة تركية إيرانية بشكل من الأشكال وتعاون تركي إيراني بشكل آخر. فالمواجهة بين المشروع الأميركي وخصومه تتلخّص على مستوى المنطقة بمواجهة مباشرة قادتها تركيا لنقل سورية إلى الضفة الأميركية، وفقاً لمسؤولين إيرانيين فاعلين مع تركيا صارت الحرب على سورية ممكنة وبدونها ما كان ممكناً لها أن تكون، ولا ضير من ذلك لكون الخطاب السعودي العدائي لإيران أو لسورية او لحزب الله يتخطّى سقف الخطاب التركي لتصير السعودية الطرف المقابل في الخصومة، لأن الخطاب السعودي صارت له قيمة في سورية، لأنه على الضفة ذاتها مع تركيا الجار الأكبر لسورية والعضو في الحلف الأطلسي والقيادة العالمية للأخوان المسلمين. وبالمقابل تخوض تركيا عندما تدقّ ساعة التسويات الحرب ضمن حلفائها لتكون هي المفاوض، وهي الشريك الممثل لحلفائه في صناعة السياسة. وهذا شرطه قدرة التعاون مع إيران، ومثلما تتقن تركيا الخصومة تتقن التعاون، وتتقن ما بينهما.

– عندما كان المفهوم الأميركي للعملية السياسية كوعاء لترصيد هزيمة سورية وحلفائها، وفي مقدمتهم إيران، كانت الترجمة الحسية لذلك الإصرار على استبعاد إيران من حضور جنيف بفيتو سعودي تبنّاه الأميركيون فالتزم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة وسحبوا الدعوة الموجّهة لإيران للحضور، وفقاً لتعهدات أممية لروسيا بوضع إيران على قدم المساواة مع الدول الإقليمية المشاركة ولو وحيدة بين خمسة خصوم، هم تركيا والسعودية وقطر والأردن والإمارات، وكان واضحاً أن تغير المفهوم الأميركي للعملية السياسية كإطار لإسقاط الرئيس السوري جاء بقوة التغير في ميادين القتال، كما كان واضحاً أن هذا التغيير المتدرّج ترافق مع تحوّل متدرّج بالدور الإيراني، من التهميش والإقصاء إلى دور هامشي بالحضور رمزياً وصولاً لشراكة فاعلة في مؤتمر فيينا بعد التموضع العسكري الروسي وتحوّلات الوجبة الأولى من عاصفة السوخوي والدور الإيراني في هذه التحوّلات، حتى جاء تحرير حلب من الجيش السوري وحلفائه وانطلاق مسار أستانة، لتفرض إيران حضورها كشريك ثالث بالتوازي مع تركيا مقابل تسليم دولي وإقليمي بقيادة روسيا لهذا المسار.

– روسيا التي انتقلت بدورها من شريك درجة ثانية في مسار جنيف تعلم أن التغيير في الميدان وسقوط مشاريع عسكرية وضعت في واشنطن وأنقرة للسيطرة على سورية، هي التي جعلتها نداً مقبولاً من واشنطن، وصولاً للتسليم بدورها المقرّر، الذي ترجمته صيغة أستانة. وإذا كان الخروج المؤقت من أستانة قد تزامن مع أوهام تغيير الميدان العسكري في غزوات دمشق وحماة على خلفية مرحلة تسلّم الرئيس الأميركي الجديد دونالد ترامب وضرباته والغارات «الإسرائيلية» المرافقة، فإن عودة الحياة لمسار أستانة تتم على خلفية سقوط هذه الرهانات سواء في واشنطن أو في أنقرة.

– بمثل ما انتزع الاعتراف بالقيادة الروسية للمسار السياسي في سورية بعد ممانعة ومحاولات تغيير، يتعرّض الدور الإيراني لمحاولات تعطيل تريد ضمناً الاحتجاج على حسم تركيا شريكاً مقابلاً على حساب الحليف السعودي الذي تتخذه واشنطن شريكاً في المواجهة مع إيران، ويتشارك «الإسرائيلي» مع السعودية في هذا الاحتجاج، بأصوات جماعات مسلحة سورية، لا تريد التصادم مع تركيا، لكنها ترى في مشاركتها بتكريس إيران مرجعية في الحل، مقابل احتكار تركيا لتمثيل الضفة المقابلة رسماً لنظام إقليمي جديد تقوده روسيا، لم تستقر توازناته النهائية وتثبت بعد، وربما يتقرّر مصيره بما تحمله الأيام المقبلة عن كيف سيكون الحال على الحدود السورية العراقية التي تشكل ممر إيران الإلزامي إلى سورية وعبرها إلى حركات المقاومة، هل سيكون للجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي، أم سيسيطر عليه الأميركيون والميليشيات التي تحدثوا كثيراً عن دورها عبر الحدود الأردنية نحو البادية السورية وخط الحدود السورية العراقية؟

– مَن يقرأ الخارطة العسكرية لحركة الجيش السوري يدرك أن مسار أستانة الجديد ومناطق التهدئة لا يفسّرهما يقين بنضج الحل السياسي، ولا ثقة بجدية تركيا بفصل الفصائل المسلحة عن النصرة، بل خطة سورية إيرانية روسية مع المقاومة لحسم الوضع في البادية والحدود السورية العراقية، وبعدها يكون مشهد مختلف على الأصعدة السياسية والعسكرية كلّها.

