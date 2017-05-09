The new President Of France …

Posted on May 9, 2017 by michaellee2009
May 08, 2017

The New President Of France …


bigger

… and some youngster receiving her advice.

Advertisements

Filed under: France, Germany | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: