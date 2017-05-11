DR. EDWARD RHYMES’ #INDEPENDENTMEDIAMONDAY W/: EVA BARTLETT

Posted on by indigoblue76

In Gaza

Dr. Edward Rhymes hosted me on April 24 to talk about Syria and related issues. He is an informed and compassionate host, a genuine pleasure to speak with and hear. Please consider supporting his media initiative, Rhymes Media Group on Patreon!

Listen to the discussion HERE.

April 24, 2017, Rhymes Media Group (on BlogTalk Radio) wrote:

“…our, very special guest, was independent journalist extraordinaire, Eva Karene Bartlett. We talked about her personal journey from political disinterest to engaged advocacy journalist.



Eva and Dr. Rhymes also discussed the war on Syria, the sham-humanitarian organization the White Helmets, Israeli oppression of Palestine and the Orwellian-Octopus of the Entrenched-Interests Media and the need for independent and alternative media. Be sure to listen this gentle warrior as she gives her profound insights on so many issues of the day.

Thanks for stopping by Rhymes Media Group, and thanks for listening to #IndependentMediaMonday.

RMG appreciates your support. if you’re not, as of yet, a patron, please consider becoming one.”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Eva Bartlett, Journalism, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine, War on Syria | Tagged: White Helmets |