Sayyed Nasrallah to ’Israel’: No Place in Palestine Immune from Resistance Missiles, Our Fighters’ Feet

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered Thursday a speech in which he tackled various Lebanese and regional topics.

Commemorating a year on the martyrdom of the Resistance Leader, Mustafa Badreddine, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the martyr stressing that all the blesses that we’re enjoying today are due to his great Jihad and huge sacrifices.

According to the Resistance Leader, “One year has passed since the martyrdom of the great Mujahid leader Badreddine and he did not depart us for a single day throughout the year, seeing as he is always present in our minds and hearts.”

“He is the wounded leader, the prisoner and the fighter in every field,” His Eminence stated, pointing that martyr Zulfiqar [Badreddine] “was a leader in the land’s liberation, in the dignified return of prisoners and in dismantling the “Israeli” and takfiri’s agent networks as well as in defending the existence and dignity and the axis of resistance.

He further revealed that “in 1996, he was the leader of our battle against the Zionist enemy during the “Grapes of Wrath” , in which “Israel” was defeated and agreed on April understanding, which led the foundations for 2000 victory.

“He was the leader of the mujahid fighters in Syria and the leader of our resistance’s victories alongside the Syrian army for more than five years, dealing the takfiri groups one blow after another,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, noting that Sayyed Zulfiqar “was a fighter in every battlefield, from Lebanon to Palestine and Iraq, and he was a mujahid fighter in every arena, from Lebanon to Syria to Iran. He was a faithful and brave leader who did not fear death.”

To the late leader, His Eminence vowed that the resistance men are to continue his road until achieving his goals.

Moving to the regional front, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that the era of our people’s calamity has ended.

On this level, His Eminence viewed that the “Israeli” step to build walls along the borders with Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip forms an admission of the apartheid entity’s failure and its inability to achieve the so-called greater “Israel” plan.

“This is an acknowledgment of Lebanon’s victory and the defeat and weakness of “Israel”, he mentioned, noting that resistance fighters had convinced “Israel” that there was no place for it in Lebanon.”

To the “Israeli”, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding threat, “In any coming confrontation within the occupied Palestinian territory, there will be no place hidden from either the resistance rockets or the feet of the its fighters.”

As he recalled that the “Israeli” talk of war with Hezbollah has been repetitive all over the last 12 years, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that recent talk of an “Israeli” war on Lebanon is part of the usual psychological war and the people should not fear it.

“When “Israel” hides behind high walls, it means that it is “weaker than a spider’s web”, His Eminence confirmed, urging the Lebanese and all those living in Lebanon to

live their normal life.

“Trust God who gave you several victories and trust your golden army-people-resistance equation as the enemy won’t carry out its threats because Lebanon is no more a trip for “Israel” or for any other side,” he assured.

Moreover, His Eminence said: “They fend off threats by taking measures like emptying settlements and erecting walls. This is half of the battle.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We bow in respect to the Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike inside “Israeli” jails.”

Meanwhile, he denounced the silence of the Arab League [AL], Arab countries, the United Nations and the world.

“We will see what the Arab-Islamic-American Summit will result in,” His Eminence said, wondering: “Will the AL leaders have the courage to ask [US President Donald] Trump to pressure “Israel” to respond to the humanitarian demands? Or will they remain mum?”

In addition, Hezbollah Secretary General declared that the resistance will dismantle its military posts on the eastern border between Syria and Lebanon because its mission has been accomplished.

“It’s now the state’s responsibility,” he stressed, unveiling that the resistance has “dismantled and will continue to dismantle the remaining military positions along the eastern border between Lebanon and Syria.”

In this context, he explained: “There’s no need for us to remain deployed.”

However, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say that “this battle has no horizon and the matters along Lebanon’s Eastern Mountain Range are left from now on to the Lebanese government.”

Turning to recent talks on the return of Tfail residents to their hometown, Hezbollah Secretary General called the state to take the initiative and know that a village called Tafil was in danger and is now safe, stable and calm.

“We don’t replace anyone or give orders to anyone,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, responding to those accusing Hezbollah of seeking demographic changes by saying:

“We are urging the return of Tafil’s people to their hometown and the entire Syrian border area is still the home to its people.”

According to His Eminence, the alleged claims that Hezbollah sought to establish a demographic change in the Bekaa Valley are “mere fabrications and part of the provocations of the sectarian cleansing practiced by the armed groups.”

“The armed groups that are backed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Gulf states and the US are the ones practicing ethnic and sectarian cleansing in Syria, not the regime and its allies.”

To the militants in the Qalamoun outskirts, Sayyed Nasrallah sent an advice: ” There is no horizon for your battle and we are ready to guarantee any settlement by which you leave.”

“We’re ready to negotiate where the militants and their families will go so that this file is closed. We are ready to communicate with the Syrian regime to return the biggest number of refugees to their villages in Syria, and we call on the Lebanese political forces who might have contacts with the militants in Arsal’s outskirts to help and cooperate in order to evacuate them from the area,” he added.

Moving to shed light on the Lebanese political developments, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that there’s real hope to reach a new electoral law. “Things have made a lot of progress,” he uncovered.

As he called on political rivals to calm their rhetoric to reach concrete results, His Eminence cautioned that the tense rhetoric only complicates the matter.”

On the Syrian front, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that Hezbollah isn’t a side in any political or security negotiations.

The Resistance Leader further welcomed any chance to end the bloodshed in neighboring Syria. “Any cease-fire reached forms a positive chance that must be taken.”

“Syria’s allies in Syria are more harmonious and understanding at this stage than ever before,” he said, noting that Hezbollah agrees on anything that the Syrian government decides regarding negotiations.

His Eminence also emphasized: “We have entered a new and sensitive phase in Syria and the armed groups are in general suffering the worst stage.”

Commenting on the words of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the subject of Imam al-Mahdi [PBUH] is agreed on by all Muslims.

“Imam al-Mahdi [PBUH], who all Muslims await, will definitely come out of Mecca, not from Tehran, Damascus or Beirut,” he added , addressing bin Salman by saying:

“And this day is coming and neither you nor your children nor your grandchildren can change anything of this divine destiny.”

Source: al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Presence in Syria A Big Threat to ‘Israel’

Local Editor

During visit to the Zionist entity, US military chief said that countering Iran is a top priority.



General Joseph Dunford, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, said during a visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories that Hezbollah’s presence in southern Syria is a major threat to ‘Israel’ because it “would give ‘Israel’ two fronts to deal with”.

The ‘Israelis’ have been pressing the threat imposed by the presence of the Lebanese resistance movement, which Dunford said now fields a conventional force armed with missiles, rockets, artillery, armored vehicles and tanks.

This week’s visit is Dunford’s third to the Zionist entity, which he referred to as a close partner. He said coming to ‘Israel’ “as a matter of routine is important.”

Dunford told reporters that he met with Zionist military officials and discussed issues of mutual concern in the region, as well as about Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the presence of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for the Takfiri ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in the tri-border area of Palestine, Syria and Jordan.

Dunford said dealing with the Iranian “threat network” must also take priority. The threat, according to him, includes the Iranian Revolutionary Guard al-Quds Force and the support it provides for Hezbollah.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

11-05-2017 | 13:07

