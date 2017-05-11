Trump Fires FBI Boss James Comey – It’s About Time…

May 10, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – “Moon Of Alabama” – President T rump dismissed the Director of the FBI James Comey on recommendation of the Deputy Attorney General, who had served under Obama, and the Attorney General. The dismissal and the recommendation memos can be read here. Comey is accused of usurping the Attorney General’s authority on several occasions. In July 2016 Comey decided and publicly announced the closing of the Clinton email-investigations without a recommendation of prosecution. He publicly announced the reopening of the investigation in October only to close it again a few days later. At the first closing of the investigation Comey held a press conference and said: “our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” That, by far, exceeded his competency, Since when can a police officer decide how “reasonable” a prosecutor may or may not be, and make public announcements about that? Clinton’s running of a private email server broke several laws. Anyone but she would have been prosecuted at least for breaching secrecy and security regulations. It is not the job of the police to decide about prosecutions. The police is an investigating agent of the public prosecutors office. It can make recommendations about prosecutions but not decide about them. Recommendations are to be kept confidential until they are decided upon by the relevant authority – the prosecutor. The formal dismissal of Comey is, in my view, the right thing to do. It should have been done earlier. But the political dimension of the dismissal is not about the Clinton email affair at all. It is about the “Russia interfered with the election” nonsense Clinton invented as excuse for her self-inflicted loss of the vote. The whole anti-Trump/anti-Russia campaign run by neocons and “Resistance” democrats, is designed to block the foreign policy – detente with Russia – for which Trump was elected. The anti-Russia inquisition is dangerous groupthink. There is no evidence – none at all – that Russia “interfered” with the U.S. election. There is no evidence – none at all – that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign. The Democratic Senator Dianna Feinstein, who sits on the Judiciary Committee as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, recently confirmed that publicly (vid) immediately after she had again been briefed by the CIA: Blitzer mentioned that Feinstein and other colleagues from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had visited CIA headquarters on Tuesday to be briefed on the investigation. He then asked Feinstein whether she had evidence, without disclosing any classified information, that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. “Not at this time,” Feinstein said. Blitzer was stunned. There is no evidence. But the FBI Director keeps an investigation open on the issue and talks about it. He does not make any recommendation to the prosecutors. After six month of investigation the FBI has no evidence for any of the rumors about Russian interference that are thrown around. It should have closed the case with a clear recommendation not to prosecute the issue. (That the former Trump NSA General Flynn once took money for a gig at Russia Today is a none issue. He took ten times as much money from Turkey but no one seems to be interested in the background of that deal.) That Comey kept the case open was political interference from his side. Hearings and public rumors about the case blocked the political calendar. Instead of following the facts, and deciding based upon them, he was running a political campaign by himself. John Edgar Hoover demonstrated how much damage an unrestricted FBI director on political witch hunt can cause. No such dictatorial power should ever again be vested in that position and in a person who is prone to exceed his competencies. The Clinton partisans and the Russia hawks will howl about Trump’s decision for a day or two. They fear losing their current hobby horse. They will soon find a different one. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House. Follow Edward Snowden ✔@Snowden This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you. https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/862067649748119553 … 2:17 AM – 10 May 2017