US Military Has Illegally Entered Southern Syria to Train what they call “Moderate” Rebels

US Military Has Entered Southern Syria to Train “Moderate” Rebels

By Leith Fadel,

Leaked Photos, Opposition Media

U.S. military personnel entered southern Syria at the Tanf Border-Crossing and has begun training units from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in this desert area, the opposition media page Hammurabi’s Justice News reported today.

According to this opposition page, the U.S. military is currently training the Mughaweir Al-Thawra forces in Tanf Mountain region of southeast Homs.

Source: Hammurabi’s Justice News

The U.S. military is allegedly training these rebels to fight the Islamic State (ISIL) forces in southeast Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies are concerned about the U.S.’ presence in the area, as they do not believe the latter is interested in fighting ISIL, but rather, imposing a no-fly-zone to fight the government in Damascus, a military source told Al-Masdar yesterday.

The original source of this article is Al Masdar News
