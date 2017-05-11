Washington Soap Opera Erupts Over FBI Director’s Firing

If you thought all the hysteria over alleged Russian interference in the US election had ended for good when Trump launched his 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria, guess again. It’s back now, and with a vengeance.
Yesterday President Trump fired James Comey. One could argue that that the FBI director’s public pronouncements last year in regard to the Clinton email scandal were clumsy and that his credibility had been damaged as a result, but accusations are now flying that the dismissal was aimed at quashing an alleged Comey investigation into supposed Russian meddling in the election.
“To put it mildly, the optics of firing Comey are terrible,” writes James Hohmann in the Washington Post. “Trump looks like he does not actually want to get to the bottom of Russia’s interference in the U.S. election and the potential wrongdoing of his own staffers.”
Neocon pundit Max Boot is even hinting at the possibility of a Trump impeachment in 2018.
Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO):
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)
Many others are posting tweets galore, while Politico is portraying a seemingly mentally ill Trump “fuming” about the Russian investigation and who even “would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe.”
And then there is the ever adorable “liberal” Elizabeth Warren, who endorsed Hillary Clinton while making no secret of her detestation of Trump–even back in the old days when the future president was championing the working class and talking about ending US wars in the Middle East.
You also will not hear any of them acknowledge that whatever influence Russia has upon US elections it is minuscule compared with that wielded by Israel.
Official Washington is truly living in an alternate reality. These people are like actors on a soap opera.
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Deep State, Richard Edmondson, Russia, Trump, Ukraine, US Congress, USA | Tagged: FBI, Neocons |
Leave a Reply